Sterling Municipal Band concert set for Jan. 9 at New Life Lutheran Church

The Sterling Municipal Band will present its annual Winter Concert on Friday, Jan. 9, at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is presented by the city of Sterling. It will feature pieces from many genres, including traditional and contemporary band works, jazz and popular music.

One of features will include “Harvest of Time”, a double saxophone concerto featuring band members Rileigh Wren and James Cocar. Wren will be performing on alto saxophone, and Cocar will be performing on soprano saxophone.

In addition to the concerto, highlights include Armenian Dances by Alfred Reed, Handel in the Strand by Grainger, Noisy Wheels of Joy by Whitacre, Dragon Sky by Giroux and Duke Ellington! by Custer as well as a traditional march and lighter fare.

Sponsors are CGH Medical Center, M5 Industries, Select Employees Credit Union, Johnson Oil Company; Boston Leather, Dennis Electric, Lenhart Plumbing, WNIU/WNIJ, Beta Sigma Phi, First Class Insurance Agency, Jakobs Brothers Farms, J Wilson Painting, Morrison True Value Hardware, Schilling Funeral Home, and Sterling Federal Bank.

The concert is free to attend.