Newman’s Gisselle Martin scores 19 points in win: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Newman 64, Ottawa Marquette 37: Gisselle Martin led the Comets with 19 points and eight steals in the road win. Paizlee Williams and Elaina Allen both added 10 points for Newman.

Winnebago 45, Oregon 28: Sarah Eckardt scored 12 points and Aniyah Sarver added 10 for Oregon in the setback.

Boys basketball

Harlem 76, Dixon 56: Xavion Jones scored 13 points and Jakob Nicklaus had 11 for Dixon in the road loss. Dixon led 19-10 after the first quarter. Harlem outscored the Dukes 33-11 in the third quarter.

Girls bowling

Sterling 3,068, Rock Island 2,414: Sterling improved to 6-0 after the win at Blackhawk Lanes. Sarah Doughty led the way with a 659 series, Kara Garcia added a 520 and Adaya Frohling rolled a 510.