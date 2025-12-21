Sterling’s Denver Sandrock earns swimmer of the meet: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys swimming

Sterling invite: DeKalb/Sycamore won the meet with 146 points, followed by Sterling (97), La Salle-Peru (57) and Rock Island (30). Sterling’s Denver Sandrock won the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle to earn swimmer of the meet.

Sandrock, Colin Askegaard, Eugene Frump and Lucas Porter took second in the 200 medley relay. Jamie Boze, Porter, Askegaard and Sandrock were also second in the 400 free relay.

Boys wrestling

E-P Holiday Tournament: Lena-Winslow-Stockton won the meet with 219 points and Morrison (166) was runner-up. Newman (127.5) took fourth, West Carroll (109) was sixth, Fulton and Rock Falls (79) tied for ninth, Polo (48) was 14th and E-P (38.5) was 16th.

Area bracket winners were Newman’s Landon Near (113 pounds) and Landon Blanton (132); Morrison’s Eli Modglin (126) and Caleb Modglin (150); and WC’s Connor Knop (157).

Girls wrestling

Newman’s Blair Grennan wins at Whip-Pur Classic: Grennan was the 110-pound champion at Hampshire High School after a pin in the final match. Lynorah Hansen took third at 100 pounds.

Boys basketball

Davenport Central 61, Sterling 50: Brady Berlin and Jack Saathoff each scored 12 points in the setback at the Iowa-Illinois Shootout. Xavian Prather added 11 points. Sterling was 4 of 20 from deep in the loss. The Iowa teams won the event 5-2 at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

Fulton 56, Farmington 45: Jacob Voss scored a game-high 25 points as Fulton (3-6) won a third straight game. Landen Leu added 11 points.

East Dubuque 46, Rock Falls 27: The Rockets fell to 4-7 after the home loss.

Girls basketball

Sterling 61, Hononegah 54: Sterling took control with a 19-8 advantage in the second quarter. Joslynn James led the team with 17 points and Joslyn Green scored 15 with 11 rebounds. Sterling was 8 of 18 from deep in the win.

Naperville Central 62, Sterling 50: NC’s Erin Hackett scored 37 points and Sterling was outscored 20-9 in the fourth quarter. Alivia Gibson led Sterling with 14 points and Nia Harris had 11 rebounds. Sterling shot 19 of 71 (26.8%) from the field in the loss.

Forreston 38, North Boone 34: Forreston improved to 7-7 as Hailee Vogt scored 13 points and Alice Kobler had 12 steals. Marlee Alderman had 25 for North Boone.