Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan is pictured in a matchup against Kaneland Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Ahmyrie McGowan

School: Dixon

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She scored 18 points with 15 rebounds and four blocks in a win over Oswego. The Duchesses are 9-1 this season and McGowan is averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals per game.

She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

What drew you to basketball and how did you first get into it?

McGowan: My family has always been passionate about basketball, especially my dad. Ever since he first introduced me to the game at three years old, my love for basketball has been strong and over the years it has become a big part of our lives.

What do you like about basketball? Have you learned anything from it?

McGowan: I like the competition of intense games and the enjoyable emotions of game-changing plays. I enjoy the hype the crowd brings to the games. I have learned that basketball can personally help my emotions and teach me how to overcome difficult obstacles. It has taught me how to be a strong leader and how to communicate better on and off the court.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

McGowan: One of my strengths is my ability to see the court. I am able to anticipate plays on offense and defense. One thing I have specifically worked on improving this year is being more aggressive on offense. I have put in a lot of work this summer to improve my offense and become more of a leader for my team.

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan goes up for a shot against Kaneland’s Amani Meeks Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

You guys are off to a 9-1 start. What stands out about this year’s team?

McGowan: We have had to make big adjustments this year due to a height difference. We have been working hard in practice with rebounding to make up for the lack of a tall post player. We are changing our mindset to focusing on making the most out of our assets on offense and defense.

Any other highlights of the season?

McGowan: Individually, I earned my first triple-double this year. I have also been able to contribute multiple double-doubles.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

McGowan: A couple of my favorites are the Lakers, LeBron James, UConn women’s basketball.

Sterling’s Nia Harris puts up a shot against Dixon's Ahmyrie McGowan during a Class 3A sectional final at Rockford Boylan High School last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

McGowan: My favorite book is ‘The Crash’ by Freida McFadden.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

McGowan: My favorite meal after a game is steak tacos with rice.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

McGowan: My favorite show is ‘All American.’

Favorite music artist or genre?

McGowan: My favorite artist is Drake.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

McGowan: Community service is my favorite class. I go to Washington Elementary School and work with younger kids. I am paired with Mrs. Dallas who was also my first grade teacher.

Any idea what you want to do after high school?

McGowan: I would like to continue playing basketball in college and major in occupational therapy, specifically working with children.