Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Sterling resident named to Olivet Nazarene dean’s list

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Torrie Nelson of Sterling was named to the fall 2025 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, 45 miles south of Chicago.

LocalLocal NewsEducationSterlingStudentsBourbonnaisSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois