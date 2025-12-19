Whiteside County Bar Association donates to April House Children’s Advocacy Center

Carrie Melton of April House Children's Advocacy Center (second from left) accepts a donation from Whiteside County Bar Association members (from left) Maverik Good, Ryan Olson and Trent Bush. (Photo provided the Whiteside County Bar Association)

The Whiteside County Bar Association is honored to support the April House Children’s Advocacy Center with a $1,000 donation.

The donation was presented by WCBA President Ryan Olson, Vice President Mitchel Johnston, Secretary Maverik Good and Attorney Trent Bush.

April House, in Morrison, plays a vital role in the community. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to make sure children who have suffered abuse are heard, protected, and given a path toward justice and healing.

April House’s professional staff provide a safe, child-centered environment where young survivors can receive support from medical professionals, law enforcement, mental health providers, prosecutors, child protective services, victim advocates, and other dedicated experts.

The Whiteside County Bar Association is grateful for the work April House does with its various community partners to bring justice to abused children and to offer compassionate resources for them and their families. The WCBA is proud to support an organization that makes such a meaningful difference, according to a news release.