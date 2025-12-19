Newman boys basketball advances to Forreston tourney title game: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Eastland girls basketball team is pictured after winning the Polo tournament on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Eastland beat Polo 50-44 in the championship. (Photo contributed by Nicole Brinker)

Boys basketball

Forreston tournament

Newman 65, Winnebago 51: George Jungerman led Newman with 19 points and John Rowzee scored 12 as the Comets advanced to Friday’s tournament championship against Byron at 6:30 p.m.

Milledgeville 56, River Ridge 41: The Missiles jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter in the win. Rayden Ehredt (14 points) and Konner Johnson (13 points) led the Milledgeville scoring.

Stockton 47, Polo 31: Jordan Reed led Polo with 13 points in the setback.

Additional scores

AFC 1, Orangeville 0 (forfeit)

Pearl City 60, Genoa-Kingston 57

Byron 49, Dakota 43

Eastland 58, Pecatonica 49: Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 24 points in the championship of Eastland’s home tournament. Krogman and Zy Haverland earned all-tournament.

Leland 49, Amboy 42: Ezra Parker led the Clippers with 15 points in the setback. Tanner Welch added 10 points for Amboy.

Girls basketball

Eastland 50, Polo 44: The Cougars (12-1) won the Polo tournament title as Sienna Peterson led the way with 23 points. Trixie Carroll scored 12 and Morgan McCullough added 10 for Eastland. Cam Jones led Polo with 29 points and five assists. The Marcos’ comeback attempt fell short after trailing 40-26 through three quarters.

Polo all-tournament team

Cam Jones, sr., Polo

Leah Tobin, sr., Polo

Laynie Mandrell, sr., Polo

Addison Janssen, sr., Milledgeville

Campbell Hereau, jr., RR/SM

Sarah Winter, sr., RR/SM

Kenley Patterson, jr., RR/SM

Morgan McCullough, sr., Eastland

Sienna Peterson, sr., Eastland

Tatum Grim, sr., Eastland

Hailee Vogt, sr., Forreston

Miley Bickett, so., Rock Falls

Boys wrestling

Newman 58, Polo 18: Newman’s Cooper Spears, Ben Geske, Josiah Lewis and Aiden Volz all had pins in the win. Javen Reyes added a major decision for the Comets. Polo’s Christian Ryia and Micah Stringini had pins for the Marcos.

Morrison 59, Polo 11: Morrison’s Eli Modglin, Jaken Updike, Patrick Schaefer, Noah Stout and Trevor Tipton had pins in the win. Caleb Modglin added a tech fall for the Mustangs. Polo’s Joe Haller had a tech fall and Maddox Busker pinned his opponent.

Morrison 46, Newman 32: Morrison’s Eli Modglin, Patrick Schaefer, Mason Grismore, Ethan Bush and Noah Stout had wins in the win. Jaken Updike added a technical fall for the Mustangs. Newman’s Matthew Murray and Ayden Gutierrez had pins. Newman’s Landon Near beat Cael Wright by ultimate tiebreaker at 120 pounds.