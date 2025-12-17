Culver’s of Rock Falls donates $1,700 to Whiteside County Honor Flight

From the support of the community on the Veterans Day share event, Culver’s of Rock Falls donated over $1,700 to the local Whiteside County Honor Flight to support their next flight to Washington, D.C. (Photo provided by Culver's of Rock Falls)

Culver’s of Rock Falls partnered with Whiteside County Honor Flight on Veterans Day by inviting the community to support veterans by visiting the restaurant during the share day event and writing thank you letters.

From the support of the community on the Veterans Day share event, Culver’s of Rock Falls donated over $1,700 to the local Whiteside County Honor Flight to support their next flight to Washington, D.C.

“It’s truly our pleasure to support an organization like the Whiteside County Honor Flight who create such a special experience for our veterans,” said Ashlee Alber, owner/operator of Culver’s of Rock Falls. “Thank you to our community for visiting our restaurant and supporting those who sacrificed!”

The Honor Flight celebrates America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials. Donations make it possible to fly veterans to Washington D.C. every year at no cost.