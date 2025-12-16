Tri-County Opportunities Council’s Neal featured at BEST job workshop

IDES Veteran Representative Jack Kromer (from left), Tammy Nehrkorn of BEST, Inc., Leslie Neal of Tri-County Opportunities Council, and Roger Anderson of BEST, Inc. are shown at the December BEST workshop in Sterling. Not pictured is Colleen Neary of IDES. (Photo provided by BEST)

The Sterling Public Library hosted its December 2025 Job Search Workshop featuring Leslie Neal from Tri-County Opportunities Council.

Neal provided valuable insights into TCOC’s programs and services for job seekers.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. (BEST, Inc.), the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), and the IDES Veteran Program were also on hand to share resources and guidance.

This free event connected community members with employment support and career opportunities. The Job Search Workshop is held the second Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Sterling Library.

Need help with your job search or resume? Roger Anderson from BEST, Inc. is available at the Sterling Public Library every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.to assist with job search strategies and resume development.