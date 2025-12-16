Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan scores 20 points in loss to Morton: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Oregon's Benny Olalde (1) and Byron's Caden Considine (33) battle for a rebound during Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 action at the 64th Forreston Holiday Tournament at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls basketball

Morton 43, Dixon 32: Ahmyrie McGowan led Dixon with 20 points in a matchup between two previously unbeaten teams. Morton (7-0) has yet to allow more than 35 points this season. Dixon is 8-1.

Oregon 47, Morrison 11: At the Pearl City tournament, Sarah Eckardt had 16 points in the first half. Addison Rufer added 10 points for the Hawks. Sophie Damhoff had seven points for the Fillies.

Polo tournament

Eastland 43, River Ridge/Scales Mound 29: The Cougars improved to 11-1 as Tatum Grim and Morgan McCullough each had 12 points

Rock Falls 40, Forreston 35: The Rockets have won two of their last three games to move to 2-8 for the season. Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Faith Christian 73, Hiawatha 47: Carson Bivins led the Falcons with 28 points and five assists in the win. Brady Bivins added 18 points and five steals, while Logan Baker had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Orion 60, Morrison 24: The Mustangs trailed 43-15 at halftime in the loss. Brayden Rubright led Morrison with 12 points.

Forreston Holiday Tournament

Byron 79, Oregon 62: Byron took control with a 24-12 advantage in the second quarter. Cooper Johnson scored 19 points, and Benny Olalde added 17 for the Hawks. Cason Newton led Byron with 29 points. Caden Considine had 22.

Other scores

Lena-Winslow 77, AFC 21

Stockton 58, River Ridge 39

Dakota 54, Pearl City 43

Boys bowling

Sterling 2,968, Moline 2,756: Bryce Kooy had a 581 series and 212 high game to lead Sterling in the win. Preston Near added a 526.