Twin City Conservatives meet Dec. 27 in Rock Falls

Dillan Vancil will be the guest speaker at the Dec. 27 Twin City Conservatives meeting.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

Vancil is running to represent the 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dillan and his wife, Alyssa, are the parents of two boys, and are from the Central Illinois area. Motivated by the desire for his children to have quality education inspired Dillan to do more to accomplish this goal.

Vancil has been a school board vice president and has worked for the railroad system. He later became the state director for SMART-ID, a job in which he advocated for worker safety, fair wages and which in turn made for better jobs for employees.

He and his wife now run six coffee shops.

Join Twin City Conservatives for breakfast, at attendee’s expense. Twin City Conservatives is free to attend.

Twin City Conservatives can also be found on Facebook.

For further information contact Administrators Linda Pennell at 815-535-6949 or Kristol Anderson at 815-499-9145.