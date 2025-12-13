Sterling’s DeAndre Maas scores 25 in win at Quincy: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Sterling freshman DeAndre Maas is pictured during a game at Quincy on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. Maas scored a career-high 25 points in a 63-37 win. (Photo courtesy of Matt Schuckman)

Boys basketball

Sterling 63, Quincy 37: Sterling freshman guard DeAndre Maas scored a career-high 25 points to help give the Golden Warriors a Western Big 6 Conference road win.

“The young guy’s learning as we go, but he’s very special,” Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez said of Maas. “He had a great game, but he’ll be the first to tell you so did his teammates.”

AJ Coleman had 10 points and Xavian Prather had nine.

Vasquez said the team had to ‘weather the storm’ after it was a one-point game at halftime.

“We know games are won in the second half,” he said. “It was just about getting stops. They have some nice players and they put us in some tough spots. We knew we had to be great. We couldn’t be average tonight. We had to be good to beat them.”

Sterling improved to 3-4 and 2-1 in conference. Quincy fell to 1-5 and 0-3.

“Their strength was a problem,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “I didn’t think they used that a ton in the first half. In the second half, they came out with a different level of toughness.”

Oregon 71, North Boone 29: The Hawks are off to a 6-0 start after winning their Big Northern Conference opener on the road.

Girls wrestling

Newman’s Blair Grennan goes 4-0 at Pontiac: Grennan won all four matches via technical fall or pin to take first at 110 pounds at ‘The Munch.’ Lynorah Hansen went 2-2 and Kaylee Benyo went 1-2 for Newman.

Boys wrestling

Newman goes 2-0: The Comets picked up a pair of dual wins, beating Orion 36-30 and Rockridge 40-28.