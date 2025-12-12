United Way of Lee County hosts pop culture trivia night Jan. 22

The United Way of Lee County will host a pop culture trivia night on Jan. 22 at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon. (Long Shots Photography/Long Shots Photography)

United Way of Lee County will host a Pop Culture Trivia Night on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon. Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This fun and fast-paced event will feature four rounds of trivia covering music, movies, television, and local Dixon history. Teams of six will compete in a friendly, nostalgic atmosphere while supporting a great cause – United Way of Lee County.

Participants can enjoy a pizza for their team, a cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle throughout the evening. Prizes will be awarded for the Best-Dressed Team, Best Team Name, First Place Team, and Lowest Team Score, so there’s something for everyone. Teams are encouraged to dress as their favorite TV, movie, or music icons to add to the festive fun.

Tickets are $150 per team of six and include a pizza for the team. Spots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Proceeds from the event support United Way of Lee County’s mission to strengthen health, education, and financial stability programs in the community.

For more information or to register a team, contact United Way of Lee County or visit www.unitedwayofleecounty.org.