Newman boys basketball hits 14 treys: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Newman 79, Amboy 38: The Comets hit 14 3-pointers in the nonconference home win. Evan Bushman hit four treys in the first half and led the team with 14 points. John Rowzee added 12 as 11 different Comets scored. Tanner Welch led Amboy with 13 points. Newman led 57-20 at halftime.

Milledgeville 49, River Ridge 19: Rayden Ehredt scored 16 points and Josh Leif had 12 in the Missiles’ road win.

Polo 53, Stockton 34: JT Stepehson led the Marcos with 14 points and Mercer Mumford had 11 in the home win. Jordan Reed added nine for Polo.

Boys wrestling

Moline 52, Sterling 30: Earning pins for Sterling were Maxson O’Haver, Chase Coyle, Sergio Vargas Garcia, James Howard and Emmanuel Arreola.

Lena-Winslow 56, Morrison 23: Pickup up wins by fall for Morrison were Caleb Modglin, Eli Modglin and Waylon Phillips. Cael Wright added a technical fall for the Mustangs.

Morrison 59, Amboy 24: Ethan Bush, Caleb Carroll, Trevor Tipton and Caleb Modglin had pins for Morrison and Mason Grismore added a tech fall. Caiden Heath had a pin for Amboy.

Boys swimming

Sterling 58, LaSalle-Peru 35: Sterling had nine event wins in the victory. Denver Sandrock won the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly and swam on wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Boys bowling

Erie-Prophetstown 2,592, St. Bede 2,485: Zach Phillips led the Panthers with a 514 series and Brice Howell added a 498 in the dual win.

Oregon 3,396, Rockford Christian 2,770: Ivan Hernandez led Oregon with a 649 and Rylann Delehanty rolled a 622 in the win. Hernandez had a high game of 245.

Girls bowling

Dixon 3,911, Christian Life 1,247: Madelyn Bird led Dixon with a 565 series. Addison Cox (496) and Madolynn Kirby (493) also nearly cracked 500 in the win.

Rockford Christian 2,166, Oregon 2,140: Carli Bailey led Oregon with a 461 series and Katy Miller added a 457.