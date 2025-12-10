Sterling’s Vivianna Torres wins 8-7 decision: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls wrestling

Sterling splits home triangular: Sterling beat Galesburg 33-24 as Viviana Torres won an 8-7 decision in the dual win. Sterling benefitted from five forfeits. Geneseo beat Sterling 54-12 in the second dual.

Girls basketball

Rockford Christian 56, Oregon 30: Shaylee Davis and Sarah Eckardt each scored six points to lead Oregon as the Royal Lions held the Hawks to 30 points or less for the second time this season. Shea Ludwig scored 21 points for RC.

Princeton 52, Rock Falls 21: The Rockets fell down 24-8 after the first quarter in the loss. Keighley Davis led Princeton with 18 points.

Eastland 51, Lena-Winslow 29: Sienna Peterson led the Cougars with 16 points and Trixie Carroll added nine in the road win.

Boys basketball

Moline 54, Sterling 39: Sterling fell in Western Big 6 Conference action after trailing just 24-21 at halftime.

Amboy 44, Somonauk 38: Ezra Parker scored 17 points to lead the Clippers in the win.

Girls bowling

Sterling 3,058, United Township 2,228: The Golden Warriors improved to 4-0 as Sarah Doughty’s 707 series and 266 high game led the team. Hailey Conderman was second with a 484.

Kewanee 2,006, Erie-Prophetstown 1,836: Mia Trent’s 407 led the Panthers in the dual setback.

Boys wrestling

Oregon 49, E-P 24: Isaiah Perez, Carson Benesh and Jasper Messenger had pins for Oregon in the win as the Hawks got out to a 37-0 lead. Zack Lawson and Caleb Reymer had pins for the Panthers.

Lena-Winslow 37, Oregon 35: Earning pins for the Hawks were Kendra Ege, Carson Benesh and Landon Ege.