Emmaline Burger is Newman High School student of the month for December

Emmaline Burger, a senior from Dixon, is the December student of the month at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling.

She is the daughter of Jeff and Joanna Burger and has two siblings, Ruby and Nathaniel Burger.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: In the CEO Class, facilitated by Le Hartman, we are constantly challenged to think outside the box and from the perspective of an entrepreneur. What makes this program so engaging is its real-world, hands-on approach lessons along with the ability to learn from local business leaders.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend a 4-year university majoring in bio-medical engineering. Following college I hope to become a medical or pharmaceutical sales representative in the Chicagoland area.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurricular activities I participate in at Newman is Journalism. In this course I have been able to have a creative outlet along with learning how to design layouts and create different visuals. Additionally I work at Culver’s in Dixon, which has been wonderful working in such a positive environment and getting to be around custard and cheese curds all the time!

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: As student director of the new St. John Henry Newman House System I’ve had the chance to see firsthand how meaningful this system has been in and out of our school community. Whether it’s watching students cheer on their houses at point competitions or visiting local nursing homes, having the ability to help facilitate these relationships among the grade levels has been nothing short of a rewarding experience.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to be able to one day give back to my community and city along with getting two golden retrievers and naming them Zeus and Goose.