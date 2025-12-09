Cole Heald’s 14 points lead Rock Falls in win: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Rock Falls 62, Putnam County 43: At the Colmone Classic, Cole Heald scored 14 points to lead the Rockets’ win. Z’Viyon Martin added 14 points for Rock Falls.

Rochelle 96, Dixon 75: Brody Nicklaus led the Dukes with 28 points in the high-scoring setback. Zander Wilson added 13 points while Jakob Nicklaus and Xavion Jones had 11 apiece for Dixon. Brody Bruns led Rochelle with 31 points. Dixon trailed 52-39 at halftime.

Faith Christian 69, Coram Deo Academy 35: Logan Baker had 21 points with 10 rebounds in the Falcons’ win. Carson Bivins scored 19 and seven rebounds with five steals for FC.

Girls basketball

Newman 71, Orion 38: Gisselle Martin led Newman with 21 points and Veronica Haley added 17 with eight rebounds in the win. Brooklyn Smith scored 11 and Lucy Oetting had nine for the Comets.

Dixon 41, Oswego 23: The Duchesses improved to 7-0 after the road win as Ahmyrie McGowan scored 18 points with 15 rebounds and four blocks. Reese Dambman added 11. Dixon held Oswego to just eight points through the first three quarters.

Polo 44, Durand 31: Cam Jones scored 17 points with four assists, four steals and four blocks for Polo. Carlee Grobe added 11 points in the win.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,979, Moline 2,804: Sterling improved to 3-0 in dual meets as Sarah Doughty’s 769 series led the way. She had games of 277, 247 and 245 at Blackhawk Lanes. Hailey Conderman rolled a 465 and Phinley Wright had a 462 for Sterling.

Dixon 2,764, Rochelle 2,224: Madelyn Bird led Dixon with a 518 series and Addison Cox had a high game of 208. Kylie McCullough led Rochelle with a 530.

Ahren Howey leads Oregon: Howey led Oregon’s four bowlers with a 454 series.

Boys bowling

DeKalb 2,944, Sterling 2,801: Preston Near led Sterling with a 566 series at Mardi Gras Lanes.

Oregon 3,385, Christian Life 2,846: Caleb Ehrler led the Hawks with a 617 series at Park Lanes in the dual win. Oregon had five more bowlers hit 531 or better.