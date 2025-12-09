Clinton Symphony to perform Dec. 13 at Durgin Performing Arts Center in Clinton

Heather Petruzelli will perform with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 13. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, in Durgin Performing Arts Center at Clinton High School.

Silas Nathaniel Huff continues his season as the orchestra’s conductor.

This year’s edition features New York City–based soprano Heather Petruzelli, whose versatility spans opera, operetta, musical theater and big-band jazz.

The program will include popular seasonal favorites such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “What are You Doing New Year’s Eve,” “O Holy Night” and a traditional singalong.

In addition, the orchestra will play selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

The program will include two original compositions by Huff – “Big Brass Swingin’ Christmas” and “The Mouse’s Gift” for narrator and orchestra, with text by Huff’s wife, Taylor Morris, a writer of children’s books.

Construction projects continue at Clinton High School, and parking and easy access to the auditorium is on the south side of the complex, doors C18 and C19.

Admission to the concert is by season ticket or single concert adult ticket available at the door for $20. All students are admitted free, and a student’s adult companion may apply for a half-price ticket at the door.

Clinton Symphony Orchestra is in its 72nd concert season. The orchestra musicians, the board of directors, and financial contributors are from a large portion of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

More information on the concert and opportunities to support the orchestra are available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.