Dixon boys wrestling wins Sterling invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys wrestling

Dixon wins Sterling invite: The Dukes talled 261 points to win the Carson DeJarnatt Invitational. Newman (206.5) was second, Sterling (146) was fourth, Fulton (129.5) was sixth, Rock Falls (119) was eighth and Polo (41.5) was 10th.

Area first-place weight class winners were Dixon’s Riley Paredes (106 pounds), Jack Ragan (120), Charlie Connors (144) and Dylan Bopes (285); Newman’s Landon Near (113) and Landon Blanton (132); Rock Falls’ Tucker Ullrich (138) and Fulton’s Mason Kuebel (175).

Morrison goes 2-1: The Mustangs beat Mercer County 39-36 and West Branch 36-33. They fell 41-33 to Davenport North. Cael Wright (120 pounds), Jaken Updike (132), Caleb Modglin (150) and Noah Stout (190) went 3-0 for Morrison.

Boys basketball

Plainfield Central 71, Dixon 55: Brody Nicklaus led the Dukes with 23 points in the road loss.

Forreston 69, Benton 46: Connor Politsch scored 25 and Kendall Erdmann had 21 in the Cardinals’ win.

Eastland 43, Brown County 27: Parker Krogman got to the line 12 times and finished with 19 points for the Cougars. Wyatt Carroll and Braden Anderson each scored eight for Eastland.

East Dubuque 51, Milledgeville 23: The Missiles fell down 11-4 after the first quarter in the loss at the Eastland Shootout.

Girls basketball

Sterling 52, Alleman 20: Jossy James scored 24 points as the Golden Warriors improved to 2-1 in Western Big 6 Conference play.

Oregon 63, AFC 31: Aniyah Sarver scored 20 points in three quarters in the Hawks’ win. Shaylee Davis added 10 points in the first half for Oregon (5-2). Drew Dawson led AFC with seven points.

Forreston 44, Milledgeville 30: The Cardinals got the road win after trailing 8-7 after the first quarter. Jozlynn Castro had 12 points for the Missiles.

Girls bowling

Sterling’s Sarah Doughty wins Oregon invite: Doughty rolled a 1,282 to take first for the third straight year. LaSalle-Peru (5,211) won the tournament, Dixon (5,173) was second and Sterling (5,090) was fourth. Oregon/Stillman Valley (4,405) was fifth and E-P (3,209) was ninth.

Dixon had four bowlers over 1,000, led by Madelyn Bird’s 1,095 to take fourth. Carli Bailey led Oregon with a 1,090 to take fifth. E-P’s Mia Trent led the team with a 769.

Boys bowling

Oregon takes third at home invite: The Hawks (5,579) were led by a third-place finish from Caleb Ehrler (1,257). Dixon’s Aaron Fitzanko (1,289) took first and the Dukes were fifth as a team with a 5,336. Sterling (5,153) took seventh and E-P (4,332) was 11th.