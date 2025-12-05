Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver scores 24 in win over Polo: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Nelson Benesh puts a hold on Fulton's Liam Sullivan at 144 pounds at Oregon High School on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls basketball

Oregon 55, Polo 48: Aniyah Sarver’s 24 points led the Oregon win. Sarah Eckardt scored 12 and Avery Kitzmiller added 11 for the Hawks. Cam Jones scored 17 points and Macie Mandrell had 12 for Polo.

Eastland 34, Amboy 29: Trixie Carroll led the Cougars (7-1, 2-0) with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Morgan McCullough had six assists for Eastland.

Ashton-Franklin Center 45, Morrison 28: Natalee VanNanta hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the Raiders’ win. Lillian Cooper added 13 rebounds and Reese Polk (six assists) had nine points.

Boys basketball

Byron 59, Rock Falls 38: The Rockets fell to 1-5 after losing their BNC opener on the road.

Warren 47, Milledgeville 40: Karter Livengood led the Missiles with 18 points in the loss.

Winnebago 61, Forreston 58: Connor Politsch scored 14 points and Mickey Probst had 12 in the Forreston loss.

Pearl City 54, Fulton 41: Jacob Voss scored 14 points and Landen Leu had 11 in the Steamers’ loss.

Girls wrestling

Rock Island 36, Sterling 24: Nevaeh Delgado and Sincerlyana Deemer had pins for Sterling in the dual setback.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,916, Dixon 2,837: Sarah Doughty led Sterling with a 611 high series in the win. Mollee Wickert led Dixon with a 570.

Oregon 1,267, South Beloit 884: Katy Miller led three Hawks with a 490 series.

Boys wrestling

Oregon 72, Polo 12: Oregon had five wins and benefited from six forfeits in the dual win. Oregon’s Kendra Ege opened the dual with a pin in 1:60. Kaenyn McCarren and Micah Stringini had pins for Polo.

Oregon 47, Fulton 30: Oregon’s Nelson Benesh had a pin in 55 seconds at 144 pounds in the win. Fulton’s Marik Eads had the quickest pin of the dual, winning in 34 seconds at 190.

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,081, Sterling 2,918: Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 586 and Grady Whitmer had a 266 high game.

South Beloit 3,746, Oregon 3,248: RJ Keene led Oregon with a 654 series and 230 high game. South Beloit’s James Strong rolled a 299 and 691 series.