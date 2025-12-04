Newman’s John Rowzee scores 18 points in win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Newman 59, Bureau Valley 48: John Rowzee had 18 points, George Jungerman scored 15 and Asher Ernst had 13 in the Comets’ win. Newman came back to win after trailing 23-22 at halftime.

West Carroll 45, Milledgeville 38: Chanse Schnitzler scored 14 points and Brody Smith added 12 for West Carroll in the win. West Carroll led 14-4 after one quarter. Karter Livengood led Milledgeville with 10 points, Konner Johnson had nine and Bryson Wiersema scored eight.

Eastland 62, River Ridge 28: Zy Haverland led the Cougars with 13 points, while Braden Anderson and Parker Krogman each scored 11.

Boys wrestling

Sterling 66, Alleman 12: Sterling had five pins in the dual win. Evan Jones had the quickest of the night at 113 pounds, winning in 1:32.

Morrison 53, Durand 24: Morrison had six wins by pin and a technical fall in the dual victory. Noah Stout got a pin in 1:02 at 190 pounds.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,097, Lutheran 2,764: On Tuesday, Sam Gingras led the Dukes with a 646 series and 227 high game. Aaron Fitzanko rolled a 586 for Dixon.