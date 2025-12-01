Ogle County property transfers for Nov. 24-28, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Paula Marszalek to Paula Marszalek Trustee and Marszalek-Powell Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 1504 Westgate Court, Rochelle, $0.00

Norma A. Medrano to Damian Sarabia Medrano, 1 Parcel: 08-27-254-003, $0.00

Sec of Housing & Urban Development to Jorge B. Hammer and Sean R. Hammer, 1 Parcel: 211 S Lafayette St., Byron, $103,000

Jennifer Williams to Kaylee Holloway, 1 Parcel: 2156 N Leaf River Rd., Mt. Morris, $95,000

Aaron Bechtol to Tiffany Hayes, 1 Parcel: 122 W Main St., Stillman Valley, $121,000

Keith Pontnack, Marguerite Pontnack and Rebecca L. Hayes to Nicholas D. Hayes, 1 Parcel: 203 Drake Ave., Rochelle, $290,000

Kennay Farms Distilling Llc to Kelly R. Beeter and Edward J. Beeter, 1 Parcel: 400 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $160,000

Kris R. Kuper, Kris R. Fuchs, and Thomas Fuchs to Arkad Global Ventures Llc, 1 Parcel: 407 S 2nd Ave., Forreston, $110,000

Mitchell Logan and Sasha Logan to Vickie Ann Zwiezen and Steven Walter Zwiezen, 1 Parcel: 210 Platte Drive, Dixon, $8,500

Debra M. Rubio and Tony C. Rubio to Wawrzyniec Chylinski, 1 Parcel: 5099 S Hidden Heights Rd., Oregon, $78,000

Anthony P. Basile and Joan M. Basile to Jeffrey A. Knobloch and Abigail R. Knobloch, 1 Parcel: 3517 N Marrill Rd, Byron, $600,000

Harlan Nettz to Joseph P. Fordham and Sara L. Fordham, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-100-008, $90,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Travis Haynes and Hunter Haynes, 1 Parcel: 212 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $330,000

Andrew J. Suter and Babette J. Suter to Elizabeth Ewald, 1 Parcel: 333 Rosalind Rd, Rochelle, $169,900

Wayne M. Thompson and Barbara Thompson to Dawson Calvert, 1 Parcel: 6269 N Kilbuck Rd, Monroe Center, $370,000

Village Of Forreston to Nicholas Fellows, 1 Parcel: 412 S 2nd Ave., Forreston, $10,000

Village Of Forreston to Robert Schopf, 1 Parcel: 402 W White Oak Rd, Forreston, $10,000

Bobbi Jean Kump and Bobbi Jean Horst to F3 Reality Llc, 1 Parcel: 1847 Mt. Morris Rd, Mt. Morris, $4,500

Gerald L. Frickson, Gerald Frickson, Bertha M. Frickson, and Bertha Frickson to Linda Cloud, 1 Parcel: 8870 N Main St, Leaf River, $75,000

First Choice Rentals Llc to Quinton James Tranel, 1 Parcel: 711 S 3rd St, Oregon, $165,000

Ryan Hancock to Jacob W. Munson, 1 Parcel: 8638 N. Finch Lane, Byron, $325,000

Anthony D. Rowley and Toni J. Rowley to Lechner Properties 2 Llc, 1 Parcel: 1120-1126 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $310,000

Quit Claims

Bay Precision Inc to James E. Hourigan, Joann M. Hourigan, Anthony S. Benesh, Carla K. Benesh, Craig Ludewig, and Shannon R. Ludewig, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-16-377-002, $1,000

Billy Patterson to Jordan Patterson, 1 Parcel: 204 W 2nd St, Leaf River, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Allen Robert Scott Trustee to Randall C. Hawn Self Declaration Tr and Dillon Hawn, 1 Parcel: 8017 S. Clinton St., Dixon, $0.00

Susan L. Rosenberg Trustee and Susan L. Rosenberg Tr. to Guillermo Nambo, 1 Parcel: 107 Southview Dr, Rochelle, $175,000

Mettie L. Vogeler Trustee and Mettie L. Vogeler Land Tr1 to Nathan Lee and Nicole Jorgensen, 1 Parcel: 206 Joanne Ln, Rochelle, $250,900

Thomas E. Augustyn Trustee, Delbert M. Patzner Tr., Old National Bank Trustee, Old National Wealth Management Trustee, Valerie L. Smith Fbo, Brenda M. Carter Fbo, Andrew M. Patzner Fbo, Madelynn N. Patzner Fbo, and Verna M. White Tr. to Resource Bank Trustee and Resource Bank Tr36010000795, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-34-200-003, $464,512

Cynthia Renfro Trustee and Harlane E. Rowland Tr997 to Shady Oak Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel: 460 Mill Ridge Dr, Byron, $193,000

Stillman Banccorp Trustee to Ernest L. & Bernadine T. Mack Rr and Bernadine T. Novoa, 1 Parcel: 212 S Gale Rd, Oregon, $300,000

Kevin L. Deets and Jance L. Deets to Kevin L. Deets Trustee, Kevin L. Deets Lv Tr, Janice L. Deets Trustee, and Janice L. Deets Lv Tr, 4 Parcels in Eagle Point Township: 13-24-200-004, 13-24-400-007, 13-25-200-007, 13-36-100-001, $0.00

Alojzy Czaplinski Trustee, Ewa M. Czaplinska Trustee, Eva Czaplinski Trustee, and Czaplinski Home Tr1 to Stephen L. Weers and Jacquelyn S. Weers, 1 Parcel: 5011 S Skare North Court, Rochelle, $513,000

Deeds in Trust

Joseph W. Akins, Joseph Akins, Brenda C. Akins, and Brenda Akins to Joseph W. Akins Trustee, Brenda C. Akins Trustee, Joseph W. Akins Tr., and Brenda C. Akins Tr, 4 Parcels in Maryland Township: 03-31-100-002, 03-31-100-003, 03-31-200-001 and 03-31-300-008, and 2 Parcels in Lincoln Township: 07-03-100-005 and 07-03-100-010, $0.00

Matthew J. Rogers to Matthew J. Rogers Tr, and Matt Rogers Tr, 1 Parcel: 146 S Russell Rd, Oregon, and 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, 16-01-253-004, $0.00

Kevin L. Deets and Janice L. Deets to Kevin L. Deets Trustee, Kevin L. Deets Lv Tr, Janice L. Deets Trustee, Janice L. Deets Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 4106 S. Freeport Road, Polo, $0.00