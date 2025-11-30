Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties’ property transfers for Nov. 17-21, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Anthony Newberry and Ashlee Newberry to Pamela J. Crawford and Jorge A. Martinez, 953 PAW PAW ROAD N, PAW PAW, $315,000

Harold C. Vail, Lori J. Vail, and Lori Jo Vail to Sarah Blanken and Joseph Kallal, 1501 COLLEGE AVENUE S, DIXON, $185,000

Hope L. Childs and Hope Klement to Harold Russell and Eliabeth Gay Brown, 1309 ANN AVENUE, DIXON, $200,000

Ancil L. Bayless and Marcella J. Bayless to Ancil L. Trustee, Marcella J. Bayless Trustee, and Ancil & Marcella Bayless Family Trust, (Missing Address or Parcel Number), $0.00

Jesse Wayne Walbridge to North Central Bank, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-101-011, $0.00

David Daniels, Brad Daniels, Curt Daniels, and Harold Daniels to Adam Wetsel, 1713 NAUMAN RD, AMBOY, $150,000

Wayne L. Wohrley and Sara L. Wohrley to Joseph A. Hoyle, 619 SQUIRES AVE, DIXON, $121,000

Kimberly Nelson to Luis Mario Rivera, 318 MCKENNEY STREET E, DIXON, $148,000

Hvarre Holdings Llc to Steven M. Voelker and Linda C. Voelker, 741 YINGLING DRIVE, DIXON, $397,180

Dawn Robertson and Dawn Kanzler to Lyle E. Smith, 512 PINE STREET, DIXON, $115,000

St Marys Cement U S Llc to John E. Zigler Trust and John E. Zigler Trustee, 1 Parcel: 07-02-16-100-006 and 07-02-17-276-003, $378,000

John H. Knigge and Jared J. Knigge to Samuel A. Thompson, 1010 COLLEGE AVE, DIXON, $84,000

Amboy Property, Llc to Triple Z, Llc, 15 WASSON ROAD W, AMBOY, $100,000

Jaime C. Francisco, Jaime T. Francisco, Arlene F. Lamb Francisco, Gerald T. Francisco, and Maria Lina Tan Francisco to Debra Kay Moody and Lindle G. Moody, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-230-015, $26,000

Eduardo Salcedo, and Liset Salcedo to Lukasz M. Mcrae and Ewa Katarzyna, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-179-066, $40,000

Lory Sharp, Brandy Smith, and Thomas Smith to Dalton Adcock, 1013 7TH ST W, DIXON, $85,000

Frederick Pohl Jr., Susan Pohl, Roberta L. Pohl, and Frederick W. Pohl to Coleton A. Pohl, 803 GARDNER ST W, SUBLETTE, $180,000

Quit Claims

Christina M. Spotts, Jaime L. Maloney, and Jaime L. Vos to Jaime L. Vos and Colby J. Vos, 179 ROCK ISLAND ROAD, DIXON, $82,500

Lindle G. Moody and Debra Kay Moody to Lindle G. Moody, Debra Kay Moody, and Lindsay G. Warren, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-230-015, $0.00

Christopher T. Francisco and Maria Lina Tan Francisco to Lindle G. Moody and Debra Kay Moody, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-230-015, $0.00

Michael Zielinski and David Zielinski to Michael Zielinski, 2 Parcels: 13-21-02-433-009 and 13-21-02-433-010, $0.00

Schlesinger Ag Llc to Willard Nelson, 1 Parcel: 22-18-15-400-021, $5,000

Trustees Deeds

Treva M. Fitzgerald Trustee, Douglas Fitzgerald Trustee, and Trust Number Jftf to Michael Crain and Cynthia Crain, 1670 OVERLOOK DRIVE, DIXON, $274,000

Lawrence E. Buckley Trustee and Buckley Family Trust to Maytown Ridge Farms Llc, 4 Parcels: 08-20-13-100-002, 13-21-18-100-003, 13-21-18-300-002, and 13-21-18-300-007, $1,550,000

Deeds in Trust

Thomas J. Cullen to Thomas J. Cullen Trustee and Thomas J. Cullen Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 07-02-33-154-051, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Shawn Rumley, James P. Rumley, Joseph A. Rumley, and James E. Rumley to Katrina Deleon and Rosario Deleon, 1304 11TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $61,000

Cathy L. Arduini and Eric M. Arduini Estate to Tara N. Bell, Nicole L. Arduini, and Phillip M. Arduini, 1215 15TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Devin Allan Anderson, Hunter Anderson and Robert Scott Mcnelis to Jeffrey Kuhnen, 28509 THOME ROAD, ROCK FALLS, $170,000

Roger D. Dykema and Cheryl R. Dykema to Cj Materials Land Holdings Llc, 13160 GALT ROAD, STERLING, $385,000

Kim Hussung and Dawn L. Avila to Ayden Schoon, 905 14TH ST W, STERLING, $103,000

Cody G. Mcduffy, Aubrey L. Metzler, and Aubrey L. Mcduffy Nka to Dana Jeremy Heyl and Tammy Renee Heyl, 2208 4TH AVE, STERLING, $295,000

Leo Hernandez and Krista Hernandez to Devin A. Anderson and Hunter C. Anderson, 28860 THOME ROAD W, ROCK FALLS, $255,000

Andrew L. Fortener and Alisha J. Fortener to Cory Law, 509 14TH ST W, STERLING, $215,810

Daniel A. Mercado to Morgan E. Winston, 701 10TH STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $90,000

Lester S. Weinstine to Derek M. Flannery, 1200 HARBOR DR, ROCK FALLS, $61,000

Jeffery J. Albrecht and Patricia N. Albrecht Estate to Jeffery J. Albrecht, 315 DALE AVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Charles A. Davis Sr. to Melinda Bridges and Ashley Gallentine, 1004 4TH STREET W, STERLING, $114,900

Boss Roofing Siding Experts Inc to Jackson S. Lind, 1507 5TH AVENUE, STERLING, $146,000

Lilia Diaz to Mackenzie Kelly, 505 6TH AVE, STERLING, $94,000

Carrington Mortgage Services to Kevin Boonstra and Julie Boonstra, 600 17TH AVE, FULTON, $57,000

Vaughn D. Greenwood to Jenny Burdick, 1807 3RD AVE, STERLING, $132,000

Bruce Darby and Brandy Darby to William Urban and Norine Urban, 502 WALL STREET W, MORRISON, $11,000

Marsha G. Rogiewicz to Noah D. Strike and Riley M. Stevenson, 112 LOCUST STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $130,000

Amelia J. Yonk and Larry H. Yonk to Shelby L. Yonk and Kyle J. Yonk, 30648 WOODSIDE DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $155,000

1111 Rentals And Property Management to Terry Williams and Kathy Williams, 13TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $9,000

Timmy G. Tedrick and Mary Lynn Tedrick to Mark A. Heeren and Abbie M. Heeren, 17421 TIMBER DR, STERLING, $380,000

Brett A. Chappell, Stephanie A. Chappell, and Stephanie A. Kester Fka to Andrew Aguilar, 217 3RD AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Judith M. Howard to Rosario Deleon and Andrea R. Deleon, 213 5TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Joseph Matthews to Ken Kophamer Llc, 405 GRAPE STREET S, MORRISON, $10,000

Susan L. Becker to Jeffrey A. Freas, 3408 A STREET, ROCK FALLS, $100,000

Frans G. Rechkemmer and Lisa A. Rechkemmer to Morgan Nichols and Isaac L. Podell, 411 13 ST W, STERLING, $350,000

Jenifer A. Bellini and Erin Acevedo, 721 BROADWAY AVE, STERLING, $88,000

Bonnie Vankampen, Paula Barsema, Robin Hurst, and Allen D. Vankampen Estate to Find A New Place Now Llc, 2201 6TH ST, FULTON, $51,250

Andrew Hinton, Rebecca Hinton, Jeffrey Hinton, Jonathan Hinton, and Charles Hinton to Jeffrey Hinton and Deann Hinton, 218 BENTON STREET S, TAMPICO, $0.00

G & G Consulting Co and G&g Consulting Company to State Of Illinois Dot, 1609 4TH ST E, STERLING, $300.00

Vera L. Stutzke, Cheryl Stutzke, and Kurt Stutzke to Tammy L. Wilson, 2203 DEETS RD, STERLING, $56,000

Sherri M. Simester to Xavier Malachi Garcia and Jaycee Roberts, 1208 MINKEL ST, ROCK FALLS, $175,500

Samantha Yeager Walrath, Logan Conner Walrath, Corey A. Yeager, and Julie K. Ward to Breten Dolan, 801 10TH AVE, FULTON, $165,000

Mhb Homes 1 Llc to Ryne Jaquet, 828 MAIN STREET, ERIE, $60,000

Anthony J. Heinitz and Rebecca Heinitz to Patrick E. Johnson and Cheri L. Canier, 304 9TH AVE, FULTON, $95,000

James R. Hoffman to After Six Womens Center, 2002 9TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $100,000

Quit Claims

Rodney Mills and Cheryl Mills to Richard Pruis, CROSBY RD, MORRISON, $7,000

Janet H. Schindel to Janet H. Schindel and Dawn Purtell, 1105 SUNSET DR, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Tammy J. Wollesen, Betty J. Wollesen Estate, and Bryan E. Wolleson to Tammy E. Wollesen, Bryan E. Wollesen, 218 2ND STREET W, LYNDON, $0.00

Turnroth Sign Company to Eric J. Turnroth Trust, 2 Parcels: 11-35-351-010 and 11-35-351-011, $0.00

Richard S. Becker to Susan L. Becker, 3408 A STREET, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Vera L. Stutzke Trust to Vera L. Stutzke, 2203 DEETS RD, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Rosemary L. Dellitt Trust to Joshua Little, 1116 MARY AVE, ROCK FALLS, $79,900

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Annette M. Martin to Northeastern Heritage Llc, 1 Parcel: 1200 S Blackhawk, Oregon, $485,000

Heather C. Bumber, Rae D. Bumber, and Rachel D. Bumber, 1 Parcel: 816 N 3rd St, Rochelle, $125,000

Kole Weaver and Kelsie Weaver to Jacob Bonnell and Mackenzie, 6000 S Hickory Rd, Oregon, and 1 parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-03-200-014, $598,650

Larry D. Bull and Mary K. Bull to Contry Homes Group Llc, 309 Vermillion Lane, Dixon, $0.00

Tina Barnhart to Carrie Smoot, 1 Parcel: 415 S Franklin Ave, Polo, $68,000

Irene Roberts, Irene Garza and Michael Roberts to Adrianna Morales, 1 Parcel: 620 N 9th St, Rochelle, $187,000

Mauricio A. Luna Sr. and Marisol Luna to Zachary J. Eastman and Maddisyn E. Knouse, 1 Parcel: 6318 E IL Rte 72, Stillman Valley, $450,000

Clinton D. Capes and Melissa Capes to Stephanie Lynn Hada and Thomas L. Hada, 1 Parcel: 230 Lake Lida Ln, Rochelle, $270,000

Cerby E. Merrill to Andrew L. Fortener and Alisha J. Fortener, 1 Parcel: 396 W Margaret Fuller Rd, Oregon, $291,000

Phillip L. Salstrom Iii and Melissa A. Salstrom to Doug Mason and Fawn Mason, 1 Parcel: 15303 E IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, $615,000

Anthony Robert Buckel Jr. to Kole Weaver, 1 Parcel: 5600 S Hickory Rd, Oregon, $376,694

Busser Properties Llc to William Ivan Navas and Jennifer Navas, 1 Parcel: 628-630 N Allison Cir, Byron, $240,000

Oran Wilder and Theresa F. Wilder to Paul Koser and Lisa Koser, 1 Parcel: 17065 W IL Rte 64, Polo, $255,000

Debra A. Pontnack to Loren Posner, 1 Parcel: 207 E Lincoln St, Mt. Morris, $105,000

Larry L. Voss and Debra L. Voss to Brent Schrader and Christian Schrader, 1 Parcel: 7683 N Kylewood Drive, Stillman Valley, $626,500

Jacob J. Mrozek and Cassidy M. Mrozek to Jacob William Quantrell and Mackenzie Quantrell, 1 Parcel: 3941 E Whippoorwill Ln, Byron, $325,000

Quit Claim

Rachael M. Rogers Trustee and Rachael M. Rogers Tr1 to Rebecca Marie Wright-Cowan and Rebecca Marie Wright Cowan, 1 Parcel: 301 S Barber Ave, Polo, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Ruth Ann Yeaton Trustee, Ruth Ann Yeaton Tr, and Norman J. Yeaton Tr. to Israel Contreras, 1 Parcel: 4364 N Center Rd, Rochelle, $229,900

Steven Dietrich Trustee, Gregory Dietrich Trustee, Robert W. Dietrich Lv Tr, Robert W. Dietrich Residuary Tr, and Donna J. Dietrich Lv Tr to Steven R. Dietrich, 1 Parcel: 2770 W West Grove Rd, Leaf River, $0.00

Curtis R. Freeberg Trustee, Curtis R. Freeberg Tr, and Norma Freeberg Tr to Kolla Ag Llc, 2 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-33-426-003 and 05-34-302-001, $533,450

Deeds in Trust

Jonathan H. Dahm and Pamela L. Dahm to Jonathan H. Dahn Trustee, Pamela L. Dahm Trustee, and Dahm Family Tr925, 1 Parcel: 1002 Illinois St, Oregon, $0.00

Robert D. Hansen and Elizabeth A. Hansen to Robert D. Hansen Trustee, Elizabeth A. Hansen Trustee, and Hansen Ranch Tr608, 1 Parcel: 2936 S Harmony Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Steven R. Meiners Trustee, John L. Meiners Trustee, and Meinerz Family Tr. to Lyle A. Bushman and Sandra F. Bushman, 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-12-400-005, $981,688

Arthur G. Artman and Pamela J. Artman to Arthur G. Artman Trustee, Pamela J. Artman Trustee, and Arthur G & Pamela J. Artman Tr, 4471 Mud Creek Rd, Mt. Morris, and 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-401-015, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office