Edfors will speak about Beaver Island at Dec. 3 Fulton windmill’s WWW program

Due to a medical emergency with Dana Starkell the Volunteer Education Committee will replace its speaker for the opening of the Wild Winter Wednesday program season on Dec. 3.

Hannah Pannell Edfors with Clinton County Conservation will take the audience on a trip back in time to learn about the history of Beaver Island.

She is a Fulton native and a naturalist with Clinton County Conservation. She spent a lot of time in the outdoors and on the river, which shaped her into the outdoor lover she is today.

Doors at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, hot cider and mill treats, The program begins about 9:15 a.m. The building is disability accessible and the program is free and open to the public.

If River Bend Schools are closed, delayed or doing remote learning due to bad weather, the WWW program will be canceled.