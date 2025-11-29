Morrison declares snow emergency

Due to the weather forecast for this weekend, the city of Morrison has declared a snow emergency effective 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28.

During this snow emergency, the following rules are in effect:

No parking on snow routes. Certain streets have been designated as snow routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (U.S. Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, state Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.

No overnight parking in the Central Business District. The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (Route 30) to the north, the railroad tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.

Calendar parking: No parking on all other streets as provided: On even-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even-numbered side of the street. On-odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd-numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8 am.

Cancellation of snow emergency. This snow emergency shall remain in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.

Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25 to $75. During snow emergencies, Morrison police may also tow vehicles in violation at the expense of the owner.

City officials also are asking residents to shovel their sidewalks and remove snow from fire hydrants.