Tuba, low-brass musicians invited to perform at Sterling’s TubaChristmas on Dec. 6

An empty seat was reserved Sunday, Dec. 19, 2023, during the TUBACHRISTMAS concert at Hall High School in Spring Valley in honor of Antone Smania, of Oglesby, who died in 1999. His Helicon tuba also was on display.

By Shaw Local News Network

TubaChristmas is coming to Sterling!

Sponsored by the Sterling Municipal Band, TubaChristmas will take place Saturday, Dec. 6, at The Mercantile in downtown Sterling.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with a rehearsal to follow from 11:30-12:15 p.m. The community is invited to the free performance at 1 p.m. at The Mercantile.

The event is open to euphonium, baritone, tuba, and sousaphone players...only low brass to celebrate the season!

You will need the official TubaChristmas music book to participate. Music will be available for purchase on site during registration.

TubaChristmas was conceived by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher, William Bell. The celebration of Christmas carols performed by tubas, euphoniums and baritones is celebrating their 52nd year.

Registration information: Adults are $15 and students are free and sponsored by the Sterling Municipal Band.

Check out event details at https://tubachristmas.com.

