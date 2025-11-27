Sign-up for city of Sterling decorating contest continues until Dec. 6

The city of Sterling is hosting an outdoor Christmas-decorating contest, with sign-up continuing until Dec. 6.
What you need to know:
- Decorate the outside of your house or business.
- Enter online at il-sterling.civicplus.com or in person at the city clerk’s office.
- The decorated house or business will be judged.
- Winners will be announced Dec. 15.
- When a residence or business wins, they will get a yard sign saying how great they are. Also, the winner will get a shoutout on social media and prizes.
- The competition is open to businesses and residences located within the city limits of Sterling.
- A map of all entries will be provided.