Sign-up for city of Sterling decorating contest continues until Dec. 6

By Shaw Local News Network

The city of Sterling is hosting an outdoor Christmas-decorating contest, with sign-up continuing until Dec. 6.

What you need to know:

  • Decorate the outside of your house or business.
  • Enter online at il-sterling.civicplus.com or in person at the city clerk’s office.
  • The decorated house or business will be judged.
  • Winners will be announced Dec. 15.
  • When a residence or business wins, they will get a yard sign saying how great they are. Also, the winner will get a shoutout on social media and prizes.
  • The competition is open to businesses and residences located within the city limits of Sterling.
  • A map of all entries will be provided.
