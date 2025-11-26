Dixon girls basketball is 5-0: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Dixon 50, Cuba City 30: The Duchesses improved to 5-0 as Ahymyrie McGowan scored 16 points and Morgan Hargrave had 12 in the road win. Reese Dambman added nine points and Addy Lohse scored seven.

Stillman Valley 44, Eastland 32: Sienna Peterson led Eastland with nine points while Trixie Carroll (12 rebounds) and Morgan McCullough each scored eight in the Forreston tournament championship. Carroll and Tatum Grim both earned all-tournament for the Cougars (5-1).

Riverdale 46, Polo 40: Carlee Grobe led Polo with 18 points and Cam Jones scored 12 in the road loss. Grobe hit six 3-pointers.

Oregon 56, Mendota 38: Sarah Eckardt led Oregon with 14 points in the win. Avery Kitzmiller and Aniyah Sarver each added 10 points for Oregon.

Orangeville 45, Morrison 25: Avery White led Morrison (0-5) with 12 points in the setback.

Stockton 35, Forreston 18: Eva Hunertmark led the Cardinals with seven points in the loss to take fifth at their home tournament. Forreston was JV champion at the tournament.

Erie-Prophetstown 50, Rock Falls 17: The Rockets fell to 0-3 after the home loss.

AFC 58, South Beloit 33: Lillian Cooper scored 10 points with 13 rebounds for the Raiders in the opening night of the South Beloit tournament. Natalee VanNanta had 14 points and Drew Dawson scored 10. Reese Polk had 10 assists and six points for AFC.

Boys basketball

Amboy 49, Durand 29: Colt McCoy scored 13 points and Landon Carter added 11 for the Clippers. Rylan McNinch scored nine more for Amboy.

Alleman 65, Fulton 58: Fulton fell after leading 24-20 after the first quarter. Jacob Voss had 18 points and Landen Leu scored 14 for the Steamers. Owen Van Zuiden added 13 for Fulton.

Milledgeville 51, Hiawatha 40: Bryson Wiersema scored 12 points and Karter Livengood had 11 in the Missiles’ win. Konner Kohnson and Spencer Nye each added 10 for Milledgeville.

Boys wrestling

Sterling 63, Erie-Prophetstown 12: Earning pins for Sterling were Evan Jones (113), Cael Lyons (126), Adrian Pineda (138) and Colt Buntjer (190). E-P’s Caleb Reymer won by fall at 285.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,340, Dixon 2,831: Oregon was led by Ivan Hernandez’s 568 series. Caleb Ehrler (564) and Ethan Rowe (560) were right behind as Oregon had six bowlers roll 542 or better. Aaron Fitzanko (558) and Sam Gingras (537) led Dixon.

Geneseo 3,387, Sterling 2,975: Preston Near led Sterling with a 602 series and 243 high game.