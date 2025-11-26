Shaw Local

Dixon Christmas Walk is Dec. 5

Santa stops to visit youngsters at the tree lighting for Dixon’s Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Santa stops to visit youngsters at the tree lighting for Dixon’s Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. This year's Christmas Walk is Dec. 5. (Alex T. Paschal)

The annual Christmas Walk is one of the premier events in Dixon, with a storied history of bringing holiday cheer to the community.

Join the fun downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and make special memories with friends and family.

The event begins each year with the OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center tree-lighting and features free photos with Santa at Santa’s Village, horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers and the Dixon Municipal Band.

Many downtown shops and locations will be open and welcoming in patrons for treats, deals and other promotions.

Event highlights include:

  • Santa at Living Well Church, 116 E. First St.
  • street performers and costumed characters
  • horse-drawn carriage rides at Town Square Circle Drive, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.
  • lighted truck displays
  • Lee County Democrats chestnuts roasting in front of Alley Loop, 80 S. Hennepin Ave.
  • Rock Hunt headquarters at Brave Arts Creative Studio, 115 S. Hennepin Ave.
  • John Deere blacksmith
  • Dixon Municipal Band performers inside/outside Salamandra Restaurant, 105 W. First St.
  • local school choirs performing
  • prize table at Roots & Wings, 213 W. First St.
  • photo ops and more fun throughout the grounds
