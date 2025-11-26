Dixon Christmas Walk is Dec. 5

The annual Christmas Walk is one of the premier events in Dixon, with a storied history of bringing holiday cheer to the community.
Join the fun downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and make special memories with friends and family.
The event begins each year with the OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center tree-lighting and features free photos with Santa at Santa’s Village, horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers and the Dixon Municipal Band.
Many downtown shops and locations will be open and welcoming in patrons for treats, deals and other promotions.
Event highlights include:
- Santa at Living Well Church, 116 E. First St.
- street performers and costumed characters
- horse-drawn carriage rides at Town Square Circle Drive, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.
- lighted truck displays
- Lee County Democrats chestnuts roasting in front of Alley Loop, 80 S. Hennepin Ave.
- Rock Hunt headquarters at Brave Arts Creative Studio, 115 S. Hennepin Ave.
- John Deere blacksmith
- Dixon Municipal Band performers inside/outside Salamandra Restaurant, 105 W. First St.
- local school choirs performing
- prize table at Roots & Wings, 213 W. First St.
- photo ops and more fun throughout the grounds