Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus scores 26 in loss to Geneseo: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Keaton Salsbury (10) puts up a shot against South Beloit on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at the Oregon Boys Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Geneseo 65, Dixon 62: The Dukes opened the season with a road loss as Geneseo outscored Dixon 15-13 in the fourth quarter. Brody Nicklaus scored 26 points to lead the Dukes. Jack Kreiss scored 25 points for Geneseo.

Pontiac 73, Sterling 48: Pontiac led 42-25 at halftime and extended its lead with a 27-9 run in the third quarter. Xavian Prather led Sterling with 13 points, DeAndre Maas added 10 and Jack Saathoff (13 rebounds) scored 10 to open the season.

Riverdale 70, Rock Falls 62: Z’Viyon Martin led the Rockets with 15 points to open the season. Cole Mulnix added 13 and Max Burns scored 11 in the road loss. Jackson Tegeler scored 23 points for Riverdale and Colton Clark had 17.

Oregon 74, South Beloit 34: Benny Olalde (10 points), Cooper Johnson (12), Tucker O’Brien (10), Keaton Salsbury (11) and Brian Wallace (12) all were in double figures for the Hawks to open the season with a win.

Oregon's Cooper Johnson (2) drives to the basket against South Beloit on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 during the Oregon Boys Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Amboy 53, Hiawatha 29: Ezra Parker led the Clippers with 16 points in the win. Landon Carter, Colt McCoy and Rylan McNinch all scored 10 points for Amboy.

Faith Christian 65, Parkview Christian 60: Carson Bivins led the Falcons with 29 points, Logan Baker (nine rebounds) added 14 points and Brady Bivins scored 13 with nine assists. FC grabbed the win with a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter.

Girls basketball

Milledgeville 57, West Carroll 30: Loren Meiners scored 22 points, Julie Folkers had 13 and Joz Castro added 10 in the Missiles’ win. Maci Carroll led WC with 13 points.

Eastland 49, Forreston 15: Tatum Grim led the Cougars with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists at the Forreston Tournament. Trixie Carroll added 13 points for Eastland (5-0).

Stillman Valley 66, Morrison 11: Stillman Valley (4-0) jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter in the win as the Fillies fell to 0-4 for the season.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,258, St. Bede 2,637: Oregon freshman Rylann Delehanty led the way with a 615 series. Ivan Hernandez had a 570 and RJ Keene rolled a 566.