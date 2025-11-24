Ogle County property transfers for Nov. 17-21, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Annette M. Martin to Northeastern Heritage Llc, 1 Parcel: 1200 S Blackhawk, Oregon, $485,000

Heather C. Bumber, Rae D. Bumber, and Rachel D. Bumber, 1 Parcel: 816 N 3rd St, Rochelle, $125,000

Kole Weaver and Kelsie Weaver to Jacob Bonnell and Mackenzie, 6000 S Hickory Rd, Oregon, and 1 parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-03-200-014, $598,650

Larry D. Bull and Mary K. Bull to Contry Homes Group Llc, 309 Vermillion Lane, Dixon, $0.00

Tina Barnhart to Carrie Smoot, 1 Parcel: 415 S Franklin Ave, Polo, $68,000

Irene Roberts, Irene Garza and Michael Roberts to Adrianna Morales, 1 Parcel: 620 N 9th St, Rochelle, $187,000

Mauricio A. Luna Sr. and Marisol Luna to Zachary J. Eastman and Maddisyn E. Knouse, 1 Parcel: 6318 E IL Rte 72, Stillman Valley, $450,000

Clinton D. Capes and Melissa Capes to Stephanie Lynn Hada and Thomas L. Hada, 1 Parcel: 230 Lake Lida Ln, Rochelle, $270,000

Cerby E. Merrill to Andrew L. Fortener and Alisha J. Fortener, 1 Parcel: 396 W Margaret Fuller Rd, Oregon, $291,000

Phillip L. Salstrom Iii and Melissa A. Salstrom to Doug Mason and Fawn Mason, 1 Parcel: 15303 E IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, $615,000

Anthony Robert Buckel Jr. to Kole Weaver, 1 Parcel: 5600 S Hickory Rd, Oregon, $376,694

Busser Properties Llc to William Ivan Navas and Jennifer Navas, 1 Parcel: 628-630 N Allison Cir, Byron, $240,000

Oran Wilder and Theresa F. Wilder to Paul Koser and Lisa Koser, 1 Parcel: 17065 W IL Rte 64, Polo, $255,000

Debra A. Pontnack to Loren Posner, 1 Parcel: 207 E Lincoln St, Mt. Morris, $105,000

Larry L. Voss and Debra L. Voss to Brent Schrader and Christian Schrader, 1 Parcel: 7683 N Kylewood Drive, Stillman Valley, $626,500

Jacob J. Mrozek and Cassidy M. Mrozek to Jacob William Quantrell and Mackenzie Quantrell, 1 Parcel: 3941 E Whippoorwill Ln, Byron, $325,000

Quit Claim

Rachael M. Rogers Trustee and Rachael M. Rogers Tr1 to Rebecca Marie Wright-Cowan and Rebecca Marie Wright Cowan, 1 Parcel: 301 S Barber Ave, Polo, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Ruth Ann Yeaton Trustee, Ruth Ann Yeaton Tr, and Norman J. Yeaton Tr. to Israel Contreras, 1 Parcel: 4364 N Center Rd, Rochelle, $229,900

Steven Dietrich Trustee, Gregory Dietrich Trustee, Robert W. Dietrich Lv Tr, Robert W. Dietrich Residuary Tr, and Donna J. Dietrich Lv Tr to Steven R. Dietrich, 1 Parcel: 2770 W West Grove Rd, Leaf River, $0.00

Curtis R. Freeberg Trustee, Curtis R. Freeberg Tr, and Norma Freeberg Tr to Kolla Ag Llc, 2 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-33-426-003 and 05-34-302-001, $533,450

Deeds in Trust

Jonathan H. Dahm and Pamela L. Dahm to Jonathan H. Dahn Trustee, Pamela L. Dahm Trustee, and Dahm Family Tr925, 1 Parcel: 1002 Illinois St, Oregon, $0.00

Robert D. Hansen and Elizabeth A. Hansen to Robert D. Hansen Trustee, Elizabeth A. Hansen Trustee, and Hansen Ranch Tr608, 1 Parcel: 2936 S Harmony Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Steven R. Meiners Trustee, John L. Meiners Trustee, and Meinerz Family Tr. to Lyle A. Bushman and Sandra F. Bushman, 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-12-400-005, $981,688

Arthur G. Artman and Pamela J. Artman to Arthur G. Artman Trustee, Pamela J. Artman Trustee, and Arthur G & Pamela J. Artman Tr, 4471 Mud Creek Rd, Mt. Morris, and 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-401-015, $0.00