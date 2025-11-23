Lee, Whiteside and Ogle County property transfers for Nov. 10-14, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Linda Louise Kish to Cesar Augusto Gutierrez Delgado and Monica Jazmin Baez Ardila, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-351-005, $16,000

Jeffrey M. Svendsen to Adam L. Hession and Ashley K. Hession, 2365 RICHARDSON RD, WEST BROOKLYN, $0.00

Irene Romero to Susan Therese Trimarco and Stephen Robert Drwal, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-154-034, $70,000

Raymond T. Warych Jr. and Daniel Warych to Stephen P. De Pintor and Susan M. De Pintor, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-206-022, $0.00

Randy Carlson and Terri Carlson to Red Brick Road Farm Llc, 1 Parcel: 18-08-24-100-003, $0.00

Timothy B. Keast and Chantel J. Keast to Daniel Huene, 2105 DODGE STREET, DIXON, $55,000

Andrew J. Lefevre and Andrea L. Lefevre to Thomas G. Lauer and Kimberly M. Lauer, $574,753

Domenic Fisher to Lori-Ann Gould, 1487 FRANKLIN RD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $345,000

Quit Claims

Brian L. Boehle and Kristi R. Boehle to Lane Boehle, 205 MAIN STREET W, HARMON, $50,000

Cara Terrill to Steven Terrill, 2 Parcels: 13-21-11-179-005 and 13-21-11-179-006, $0.00

Ann M. Lerette and Nathaniel J. Lerette, 1832 WOLVERINE RD, DIXON, $0.00

Angela C. Ebbens to Kevin N. Ebbens, 15 PALMYRA RD, STERLING, $0.00

Irene Medina Medina to Israel Martinez Jr., 312 CENTRAL PLACE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Roger L. Hoffman Trustee and Katherine A. Hoffman Trust to Roger L. Hoffman Trustee and Katherine A. Hoffman Residuary Trust, 2 Parcels: 10-13-30-300-003 and 10-13-30-400-001, $1.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Terry Wolf Construction Inc to Joshua D. Weber and Lyndsey R. Weber, KNIEF RD, ROCK FALLS, $35,000

Nathan Hubbard to Michael L. Doyle and Bobbie A. Doyle, 702 HUMPHREY AVE W, ROCK FALLS, $165,000

Thomas J. Bieneman to Mackenzie Simester, 2012 13TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $115,500

Pr 63 Properties Llc and Paul A. Rosengren to Gelacio J. Valdez, 300 4TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $100,000

R&l Farms Inc and R & L Farms Inc to Christopher W. Brown, Angela M. Brown, Drew Temple Trust and Jennifer R. Temple Trust, 5TH AVE, ERIE, $162,500

Margarita Macias and Jose Alberto Ambriz Bernal to Nicole Wilson, 1304 12TH AVE, STERLING, $102,000

Amber Schaefer to Blake Werner and Steven Werner, 104 MAPLE AVE, MORRISON, $140,000

Margaret M. Barton to Sandra Lynn Hudson, 2003 11TH AVE, STERLING, $189,900

Patrick D. Balsley, Anne M. Balsey, and Anne M. Walter Fka to John R. Stewart Jr. and Sneha E. Stewart, 10260 CALHOUN RD, ROCK FALLS, $166,000

J. Darwin Olsen to Andrew Byard, 818 16TH AVE, FULTON, $42,500

Regal Investments Llc to Relo Property Llc, 409 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $24,200

Brett A. Chappell. Stephanie A. Chappell, Stephanie A. Kester Fka to Andrew Aquilar, 217 THIRD AVE, ROCK FALLS, $190,000

Joseph Tanner to Flat Land Investments Llc, 502 10TH AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $85,000

Eric Mccubbin and Shannon Mccubbin to Mhb Homes 1 Llc, 828 MAIN STREET, ERIE, $45,000

Josh L. Johnson to Jeremiah Harts, 1304 4TH ST E, STERLING, $97,900

Erica R. Linton, Erica Partridge Fka, and Denise A. Linton to Benjamin Linton and Erica R. Linton, 2511 HUBBARD RD, STERLING, $0.00

Ascentra Credit Union to Cory J. Kramer and Amanda Kramer, 12465 FROG POND RD, FULTON, $195,000

Kendrick Properties Llc to State Of Illinois Dot, 401 11TH AVE, STERLING, $300

Quit Claims

Angela M. Perna to Angela M. Perna and Ty P Hudson, 302 8TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Barbara A. Tretteen to Michael L. Tretteen, 2105 15TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Nicholas T. Kohl, Judith A Kohl, Kimberly K. Brausam, and Clay D. Kohl to Judith A. Kohl, 606 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Viola Elaine Hapke, V. Elaine Hapke Aka to Dorothy A. Kaufman, 2 Parcels: 09-35-300-007, 15-02-200-001, $0.00

William D. Zink, and Linda L. Zink to Ryan M. Zink and Tracy L. Stanley, 900 16TH PLACE, FULTON, $0.00

Dornbush Ag Venture Llc and Albany Farms Llc, 2 Parcels: 12-01-200-004 and 12-01-400-003, $0.00

Dornbush Ag Venture Llc to Ofi Properties Llc, 2 Parcels: 12-01-200-004 and 12-01-400-003, $0.00

Sondra L. Horn to Horn Forest Preserve Llc, 1 Parcel: 03-16-100-004, $0.00

Industrial Development Commission and City of Rock Falls to Relo Property Llc, 1115 19TH STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $11,111

Trustees Deeds

Lynn M Cassens Trust to Thomas A. Gasso and Jennifer J. Gasso, 1814 5TH AVE, STERLING, $53,130

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Chris L. Youssi Trustee, Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, and Roth Yredi 40k to Laurie L. Janes and Patrick A. Janes, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-330-005, $25,110

Chris L. Youssi Trustee, Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, and Roth Yredi 40k to Laurie L. Janes and Patrick A. Janes, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-330-003, $25,110

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 195 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 193 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 191 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 932 White Birch Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 930 White Birch Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Nicholas J. Dawtyne and Megan Dawtyne to Raymond A. Herold, 1 Parcel: 3300 N Silver Ridge Dr, Oregon, $395,000

John Engelkes to Sandra Garcia, 1 Parcel: 1210 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $165,000

Betty L. Calvert to Anthony Ware, 1 Parcel: 210 E Front St, Mt. Morris, $115,000

Joshua A. Nilles to Maxwell Bradfield and Kathlene Bradfield, 1 Parcel: 1126 Old Hunter Run, Byron, $240,000

Allison S. Toal and Erik A. Guglielmi to Tracy L. Eastman and Jeffery G. Eastman, 1 Parcel: 7148 N. River Road, Byron, $165,000

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Melissa Ann Dyrdahl, 1 Parcel: 153 N Perene Ave, Byron, $234,500

William M. Doane to Nikki Doan, 1 Parcel: 1831 N Lynnville Rd, Lindenwood, $400,000

Brian T. Finch to Thomas Niehaus and Joyce Niehaus, 1 Parcel: 311 E. Front St., Byron, $109,000

Damon L. Mcclung and Peggy Mcclung to Edward Medina and Kassidy Medina, 1 Parcel: 3775 E Whippoorwill Ln, Byron, $260,000

Jordan E. Morrison and Anna Morrison to Benjamin Slomian, 1 Parcel: 2048 Southfield Ln, Byron, $280,000

Kevin K. Coyne, Deborah J. Powless and Donna M. Coyne to Steven E. Pettenger, 1 Parcel: 417 N Mineral St, Byron, $195,000

Creston Commons Llc to Mascote Properties Llc, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-303-001, $26,060

Sheryl L. Mcgee to Charles C. Becker and Denise A. Becker, 1 Parcel: 13658 Flagg Rd, Rochelle, $220,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Anna Morrison and Jordan Morrison, 1 Parcel: 1004 Whitetail Dr, Davis Junction, $322,980

Ryan Mcroberts to Shannon Marie Bybee, 1 Parcel: 609 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $120,000

Susan F. Furman to Michael J. Roberts and Irene Roberts, 1 Parcel: 3825 S Queens Rd, Rochelle, $294,900

Timothy W. Goodman and Jacqui L. Goodman to Kyle Skaja and Analise Hanson, 1 Parcel: 5054 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $315,000

Edward Christopher Baxter to Terrie R. Chance and William H. Carlson, 1 Parcel: 1217 Joanne Ter, Byron, $310,500

David C. Kne Trustee, Charles J. Knie Tr, Eileen Y Knie Tr to John Carroll and Amanda Carroll, 1 Parcel: 505 S Congress Ave, Polo, $90,000

Quit Claims

Mildred A. Bartlett to Mildred A. Bartlett and Terry E. Tate, 1 Parcel: 5102 S IL Rte 2, Oregon, $0.00

Martha Smith Declaration Tr and Jamie R. Smith Trustee to Dg Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 08-28-100-025, $0.00

Wayne K. Carter and Aimee K. Krisch to Wayne K. Carter, Aimee K.. Krisch and Gail P. Carter, 1 Parcel: 501 S 7th St, Oregon, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Edward C. Vock Trustee and Judson Road Tr to Betsy A. Johnson and Thomas M. Johnson, 1 Parcel: 7561 W. Judson Rd, Polo, $208,740

Curtis R. Freeberg Trustee, Curtis R. Freeberg Tr, and Norma L. Freeberg to Scott L. Hilliard, 4 Parcels: 05-33-200-021, 05-34-376-001, 10-03-126-001, and 10-03-126-002, $321,717

Robert L. Burke Trustee, Roberta L. Burke Trustee and Robert and Robert L. Burk Joint Tenancy Tr, to Theresa P. Ryan, Michael P. Leduc and Justin Thomas Dolan Ryan, 1 Parcel: 1050 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $154,900

Kevin D. Rudy Trustee, Lisa L. Rudy Trustee, and Kenlin Family Tr418 to Timothy O’Keefe and Kellie Cannon, 1 Parcel: 5178 E Ashelford Dr, Byron, $568,000

Deeds in Trust

Antonino Alfano and Marianna Alfano to Antonino Alfano Trustee and Marianna Alfano Trustee, 13 Parcels: 16-03-151-011, 16-03-160-015, 16-03-165-001, 16-03-303-007, 16-03-327-007, 16-04-105-006, 16-04-105-007, 16-04-131-002, 16-04-131-003, 16-04-131-005, 16-04-281-005, 16-04-290-005, and 16-04-451-001 $0.00

Fred J. Horner, Barbara J. Horner, Fred Horner, Barbara Horner to Fred J. Horner Trustee, and Fred J. & Barbara J. Horner Tr1, 5 Parcels: 24-13-384-030, 24-24-153-002, 24-24-356-010, 24-24-357-002, 24-24-357-003, $0.00

Ronald L. Schulte and Debra D. Schulte to Ronald L. Schulte Trustee, Debra D. Schulte Trustee, and R&D Schulte Family Tr1, 3 Parcels: 20-09-400-003, 20-10-300-002, and 20-10-300-003 $0.00

Elizabeth Muro and Uriel Muro to Elizabeth Muro Trustee, Uriel Muro Trustee Muro Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 2623 S Snyder Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office