Lee, Whiteside and Ogle County property transfers for Nov. 10-14, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Linda Louise Kish to Cesar Augusto Gutierrez Delgado and Monica Jazmin Baez Ardila, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-351-005, $16,000

Jeffrey M. Svendsen to Adam L. Hession and Ashley K. Hession, 2365 RICHARDSON RD, WEST BROOKLYN, $0.00

Irene Romero to Susan Therese Trimarco and Stephen Robert Drwal, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-154-034, $70,000

Raymond T. Warych Jr. and Daniel Warych to Stephen P. De Pintor and Susan M. De Pintor, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-206-022, $0.00

Randy Carlson and Terri Carlson to Red Brick Road Farm Llc, 1 Parcel: 18-08-24-100-003, $0.00

Timothy B. Keast and Chantel J. Keast to Daniel Huene, 2105 DODGE STREET, DIXON, $55,000

Andrew J. Lefevre and Andrea L. Lefevre to Thomas G. Lauer and Kimberly M. Lauer, $574,753

Domenic Fisher to Lori-Ann Gould, 1487 FRANKLIN RD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $345,000

Quit Claims

Brian L. Boehle and Kristi R. Boehle to Lane Boehle, 205 MAIN STREET W, HARMON, $50,000

Cara Terrill to Steven Terrill, 2 Parcels: 13-21-11-179-005 and 13-21-11-179-006, $0.00

Ann M. Lerette and Nathaniel J. Lerette, 1832 WOLVERINE RD, DIXON, $0.00

Angela C. Ebbens to Kevin N. Ebbens, 15 PALMYRA RD, STERLING, $0.00

Irene Medina Medina to Israel Martinez Jr., 312 CENTRAL PLACE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Roger L. Hoffman Trustee and Katherine A. Hoffman Trust to Roger L. Hoffman Trustee and Katherine A. Hoffman Residuary Trust, 2 Parcels: 10-13-30-300-003 and 10-13-30-400-001, $1.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Terry Wolf Construction Inc to Joshua D. Weber and Lyndsey R. Weber, KNIEF RD, ROCK FALLS, $35,000

Nathan Hubbard to Michael L. Doyle and Bobbie A. Doyle, 702 HUMPHREY AVE W, ROCK FALLS, $165,000

Thomas J. Bieneman to Mackenzie Simester, 2012 13TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $115,500

Pr 63 Properties Llc and Paul A. Rosengren to Gelacio J. Valdez, 300 4TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $100,000

R&l Farms Inc and R & L Farms Inc to Christopher W. Brown, Angela M. Brown, Drew Temple Trust and Jennifer R. Temple Trust, 5TH AVE, ERIE, $162,500

Margarita Macias and Jose Alberto Ambriz Bernal to Nicole Wilson, 1304 12TH AVE, STERLING, $102,000

Amber Schaefer to Blake Werner and Steven Werner, 104 MAPLE AVE, MORRISON, $140,000

Margaret M. Barton to Sandra Lynn Hudson, 2003 11TH AVE, STERLING, $189,900

Patrick D. Balsley, Anne M. Balsey, and Anne M. Walter Fka to John R. Stewart Jr. and Sneha E. Stewart, 10260 CALHOUN RD, ROCK FALLS, $166,000

J. Darwin Olsen to Andrew Byard, 818 16TH AVE, FULTON, $42,500

Regal Investments Llc to Relo Property Llc, 409 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $24,200

Brett A. Chappell. Stephanie A. Chappell, Stephanie A. Kester Fka to Andrew Aquilar, 217 THIRD AVE, ROCK FALLS, $190,000

Joseph Tanner to Flat Land Investments Llc, 502 10TH AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $85,000

Eric Mccubbin and Shannon Mccubbin to Mhb Homes 1 Llc, 828 MAIN STREET, ERIE, $45,000

Josh L. Johnson to Jeremiah Harts, 1304 4TH ST E, STERLING, $97,900

Erica R. Linton, Erica Partridge Fka, and Denise A. Linton to Benjamin Linton and Erica R. Linton, 2511 HUBBARD RD, STERLING, $0.00

Ascentra Credit Union to Cory J. Kramer and Amanda Kramer, 12465 FROG POND RD, FULTON, $195,000

Kendrick Properties Llc to State Of Illinois Dot, 401 11TH AVE, STERLING, $300

Quit Claims

Angela M. Perna to Angela M. Perna and Ty P Hudson, 302 8TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Barbara A. Tretteen to Michael L. Tretteen, 2105 15TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Nicholas T. Kohl, Judith A Kohl, Kimberly K. Brausam, and Clay D. Kohl to Judith A. Kohl, 606 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Viola Elaine Hapke, V. Elaine Hapke Aka to Dorothy A. Kaufman, 2 Parcels: 09-35-300-007, 15-02-200-001, $0.00

William D. Zink, and Linda L. Zink to Ryan M. Zink and Tracy L. Stanley, 900 16TH PLACE, FULTON, $0.00

Dornbush Ag Venture Llc and Albany Farms Llc, 2 Parcels: 12-01-200-004 and 12-01-400-003, $0.00

Dornbush Ag Venture Llc to Ofi Properties Llc, 2 Parcels: 12-01-200-004 and 12-01-400-003, $0.00

Sondra L. Horn to Horn Forest Preserve Llc, 1 Parcel: 03-16-100-004, $0.00

Industrial Development Commission and City of Rock Falls to Relo Property Llc, 1115 19TH STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $11,111

Trustees Deeds

Lynn M Cassens Trust to Thomas A. Gasso and Jennifer J. Gasso, 1814 5TH AVE, STERLING, $53,130

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Chris L. Youssi Trustee, Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, and Roth Yredi 40k to Laurie L. Janes and Patrick A. Janes, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-330-005, $25,110

Chris L. Youssi Trustee, Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, and Roth Yredi 40k to Laurie L. Janes and Patrick A. Janes, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-330-003, $25,110

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 195 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 193 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 191 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 932 White Birch Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 930 White Birch Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Nicholas J. Dawtyne and Megan Dawtyne to Raymond A. Herold, 1 Parcel: 3300 N Silver Ridge Dr, Oregon, $395,000

John Engelkes to Sandra Garcia, 1 Parcel: 1210 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $165,000

Betty L. Calvert to Anthony Ware, 1 Parcel: 210 E Front St, Mt. Morris, $115,000

Joshua A. Nilles to Maxwell Bradfield and Kathlene Bradfield, 1 Parcel: 1126 Old Hunter Run, Byron, $240,000

Allison S. Toal and Erik A. Guglielmi to Tracy L. Eastman and Jeffery G. Eastman, 1 Parcel: 7148 N. River Road, Byron, $165,000

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Melissa Ann Dyrdahl, 1 Parcel: 153 N Perene Ave, Byron, $234,500

William M. Doane to Nikki Doan, 1 Parcel: 1831 N Lynnville Rd, Lindenwood, $400,000

Brian T. Finch to Thomas Niehaus and Joyce Niehaus, 1 Parcel: 311 E. Front St., Byron, $109,000

Damon L. Mcclung and Peggy Mcclung to Edward Medina and Kassidy Medina, 1 Parcel: 3775 E Whippoorwill Ln, Byron, $260,000

Jordan E. Morrison and Anna Morrison to Benjamin Slomian, 1 Parcel: 2048 Southfield Ln, Byron, $280,000

Kevin K. Coyne, Deborah J. Powless and Donna M. Coyne to Steven E. Pettenger, 1 Parcel: 417 N Mineral St, Byron, $195,000

Creston Commons Llc to Mascote Properties Llc, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-303-001, $26,060

Sheryl L. Mcgee to Charles C. Becker and Denise A. Becker, 1 Parcel: 13658 Flagg Rd, Rochelle, $220,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Anna Morrison and Jordan Morrison, 1 Parcel: 1004 Whitetail Dr, Davis Junction, $322,980

Ryan Mcroberts to Shannon Marie Bybee, 1 Parcel: 609 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $120,000

Susan F. Furman to Michael J. Roberts and Irene Roberts, 1 Parcel: 3825 S Queens Rd, Rochelle, $294,900

Timothy W. Goodman and Jacqui L. Goodman to Kyle Skaja and Analise Hanson, 1 Parcel: 5054 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $315,000

Edward Christopher Baxter to Terrie R. Chance and William H. Carlson, 1 Parcel: 1217 Joanne Ter, Byron, $310,500

David C. Kne Trustee, Charles J. Knie Tr, Eileen Y Knie Tr to John Carroll and Amanda Carroll, 1 Parcel: 505 S Congress Ave, Polo, $90,000

Quit Claims

Mildred A. Bartlett to Mildred A. Bartlett and Terry E. Tate, 1 Parcel: 5102 S IL Rte 2, Oregon, $0.00

Martha Smith Declaration Tr and Jamie R. Smith Trustee to Dg Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 08-28-100-025, $0.00

Wayne K. Carter and Aimee K. Krisch to Wayne K. Carter, Aimee K.. Krisch and Gail P. Carter, 1 Parcel: 501 S 7th St, Oregon, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Edward C. Vock Trustee and Judson Road Tr to Betsy A. Johnson and Thomas M. Johnson, 1 Parcel: 7561 W. Judson Rd, Polo, $208,740

Curtis R. Freeberg Trustee, Curtis R. Freeberg Tr, and Norma L. Freeberg to Scott L. Hilliard, 4 Parcels: 05-33-200-021, 05-34-376-001, 10-03-126-001, and 10-03-126-002, $321,717

Robert L. Burke Trustee, Roberta L. Burke Trustee and Robert and Robert L. Burk Joint Tenancy Tr, to Theresa P. Ryan, Michael P. Leduc and Justin Thomas Dolan Ryan, 1 Parcel: 1050 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $154,900

Kevin D. Rudy Trustee, Lisa L. Rudy Trustee, and Kenlin Family Tr418 to Timothy O’Keefe and Kellie Cannon, 1 Parcel: 5178 E Ashelford Dr, Byron, $568,000

Deeds in Trust

Antonino Alfano and Marianna Alfano to Antonino Alfano Trustee and Marianna Alfano Trustee, 13 Parcels: 16-03-151-011, 16-03-160-015, 16-03-165-001, 16-03-303-007, 16-03-327-007, 16-04-105-006, 16-04-105-007, 16-04-131-002, 16-04-131-003, 16-04-131-005, 16-04-281-005, 16-04-290-005, and 16-04-451-001 $0.00

Fred J. Horner, Barbara J. Horner, Fred Horner, Barbara Horner to Fred J. Horner Trustee, and Fred J. & Barbara J. Horner Tr1, 5 Parcels: 24-13-384-030, 24-24-153-002, 24-24-356-010, 24-24-357-002, 24-24-357-003, $0.00

Ronald L. Schulte and Debra D. Schulte to Ronald L. Schulte Trustee, Debra D. Schulte Trustee, and R&D Schulte Family Tr1, 3 Parcels: 20-09-400-003, 20-10-300-002, and 20-10-300-003 $0.00

Elizabeth Muro and Uriel Muro to Elizabeth Muro Trustee, Uriel Muro Trustee Muro Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 2623 S Snyder Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

