Dixon girls basketball wins Oregon tournament: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Oregon tournament

Dixon 51, Rockford Christian 30: Dixon won the Oregon tournament as Ahmyrie McGowan (5 blocks, 4 steals) had 17 points and Reese Dambman (3 assists, 4 steals) scored 13. The Duchesses (4-0) led 15-8 after the first quarter. Adeline Lohse added 10 points for Dixon.

Newman 63, Oregon 34: In the third-place game, Gisselle Martin hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the Comets improved to 3-1. Lucy Oetting scored 16 points and Elaina Allen added 12 for Newman, which led 20-10 after the first quarter.

Harlem 45, Amboy 38: Sydney Whelchel led the Clippers with 13 points in the setback. Harlem pulled away with a 9-3 run in the fourth quarter.

Dixon 45, Newman 33: Reese Dambman hit four 3s and scored 18 points in the win. Ahmyrie McGowan added 14 points, including six in the first quarter. Lucy Oetting led Newman with 11 points and Elaina Allen had nine.

Rockford Christian 47, Oregon 24: Shea Ludwig scored a game-high 14 points for RC, including 10 in the first half. Aniyah Sarver and Addison Rufer scored seven points each for the Hawks.

Amboy 47, AFC 19: Alexa McKendry scored 24 points in the Clippers’ win. Amboy led 16-7 after the first quarter with McKendry scoring 13 in the opening frame.

Forreston tournament

Eastland 39, Orangeville 27: Trixie Carroll (8 rebounds) scored 14 points and Tatum Grim (5 rebounds, 3 assists) scored 12 as the Cougars improved to 4-0.

Stillman Valley 61, Forreston 19: SV led 18-7 after the first quarter and 38-15 at halftime as four players finished the game in double figures.

Boys basketball

Faith Christian takes fourth: The Falcons went 1-2 at the Christian Liberty Academy tournament in Arlington Heights to take fourth. In a 63-53 win over Home School Resource Center, Logan Baker had 18 points, Carson Bivins scored 17 and Brady Bivins had 16.

Carson Bivins scored 19 in a 50-41 setback to Calumet Christian (IN). Carson Bivins scored 23 and Brady Bivins had 10 in an 85-53 loss to Arthur Christian.