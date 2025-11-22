Resthave Care and Rehabilitation honors resident’s wish with act of kindness for local classroom

To honor John Henson’s memory, Resthave Care and Rehabilitation in Morrison purchased a collection of age-appropriate books for a third-grade classroom at Morrison's Southside Elementary School. (Photo provided by Resthave Home)

Resthave Care and Rehabilitation in Morrison recently honored the memory of longtime resident John Henson by fulfilling a special request he made in his obituary: to perform an act of kindness in memory of him.

Henson was well known for his love of history, gourmet cooking, gardening, and sharing delicious meals with family and friends.

John Henson (Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation Center)

Inspired by these passions, Resthave staff brainstormed ways to celebrate his life and decided to do something meaningful for Megan Modglin’s third-grade class at Morrison Elementary School – a group that has been pen pals with Resthave residents.

To honor Henson’s memory, Resthave purchased a collection of age-appropriate books for the classroom. Residents also joined in by creating two handmade tie blankets – one crafted by nursing residents and the other by assisted living residents – so the students could enjoy something cozy and personal from their friends at Resthave.

The gifts were presented to Modglin’s class. In attendance were Henson’s daughter, Margo, and her husband, Herman Rodriguez; his son, Andy, and his wife, Tracy; along with Resthave administrator Jill Smith and marketing director Karla Burn.

During the presentation, Margo and Andy shared heartfelt stories about their father’s kindness and love for life. The students and Modglin expressed deep appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.