Sauk Valley Skyhawks go 1-2 at NJCAA tournament

The Sauk Valley Skyhawks’ women’s volleyball team’s run at the NJCAA Division II Tournament came to an end Thursday, losing in five sets to Monroe University.

The Skyhawks finished the season with a 30-14 record as undefeated Arrowhead Conference champions for the second straight year, along with a Region 4 title.

The 15th-seeded Skyhawks opened the tournament with a sweep of Davidson-Davie on Wednesday. Sauk Valley then fell in three sets to second-seeded Heartland before being eliminated by Monroe the next day.