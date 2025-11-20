Dixon opens the season with a win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Girls basketball
Dixon 54, Harlem 33: The Duchesses opened the season with a win over the Huskies at the Oregon tournament. Dixon (1-0) will resume action on Thursday vs. St. Edward.
Aurora Christian 44, Amboy 42: At Oregon, Alexa McKendry led the way for the Clippers with 16 points as Amboy fell at the Oregon tournament. Jillian Anderson added 13 points for Amboy (0-2).
Riverdale 49, Rock Falls 25: At Manlius, the Rockets fell in their season opener.
Boys bowling
Sycamore 2,666, Sterling 2,111: At Sycamore, Preston Near had a high game of 220 and Bryce Kooy had a high series of 561 to lead the Golden Warriors in their match with the Spartans.