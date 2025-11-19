Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams exhibition opens Nov. 19 in Dixon

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams exhibition, sponsored by G&M Distributors, opens Wednesday, Nov. 19, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 20, in Dixon.

The opening reception and awards presentation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, at The Next Picture Show Community Fine Arts Center, 113 W. First St. in Dixon.

Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams captures the beauty and magic of the holiday season. From snowy paths to fresh pine and the glimmering lights, artists are encouraged to submit both 2-D and 3-D work that captures the whimsy of winter.

The Next Picture Show Community Fine Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, contact director Donna Smith via email at director@nextpictureshow.org or phone at 815-285-4924. The web address is nextpictureshow.org.