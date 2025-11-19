Oregon bowling program gets 400th win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley sports roundup

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,417, Erie-Prophetstown 2,502: This was the 400th dual victory as a program for Oregon bowling in the win at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris. Coach Alan Nordman has been a part of all 400 wins, which includes victories from the boys and girls. The program was started in 2003. The boys have gone 220-94 and the girls have gone 180-102.

Caleb Ehrler led the Hawks with a 625 and Andrew Stahl rolled a 616. Jaqin Glines led E-P with a 527.

Girls basketball

Forreston 45, South Beloit 33: The Cardinals used a 21-point second quarter to pull away in the win. Hailee Vogt scored a game-high 14 points for Forreston to open the season.

Eastland 39, River Ridge Scales Mound 36: Eastland’s Trixie Carroll scored 14 points and Tatum Grim added 13 to open the season. Violet Diehl pulled in 12 rebounds for the Cougars.

Bureau Valley 60, Rock Falls 27: Emily Wright led BV with 16 points and Libby Endress added 12 in the home win.

Milledgeville 47, Durand 43: Julie Folkers scored 15 points and Joz Castro scored 11 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Missiles. Olivia Wooden had nine points, six rebounds and three assists for Milledgeville. The Missiles outscored Durand 15-4 in the fourth quarter to come back.