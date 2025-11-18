Sterling’s Streetwise Tattoos to take part in upcoming ‘Spirit of Giving’ food drive

Streetwise Tattoos, of Sterling, invites the community to take part in The Spirit of Giving Food Drive, a three-day tattoo-for-donations event from Nov. 21–23.

The Spirit of Giving Food Drive is an initiative supporting local food pantries and a newly opened homeless shelter.

Owner Mikey Rascone said the event was created as a simple way to help local families during the holiday season.

“People want to help – they just need a reason, a way, and an opportunity,” Rascone said. “This event gives them all three … plus a thank you.”

Donate and receive

Tier 1: Donate four food items and receive a $40 Flash Tattoo

Tier 2: Donate 10-plus items and access to 1,000-plus Convention-Only Flash Designs ($100 max)

Tier 3: Donate a full Thanksgiving meal kit and get a tattoo (tier of choice) plus a $100 December gift certificate

“Giving people a reason to give and a way to give is powerful. This event reminds the community that their generosity matters,” said guest artist Adesa “Tattoo Mom” Cox.

Event details

Streetwise Tattoos is located at 312 Light St. in Sterling. Times are 12–8 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

People who participate need to be 18 or older with valid identification.

For full event details, updates, and the official event page, visit Streetwise Tattoo on Facebook. The Facebook Event titled “The Spirit of Giving Food Drive Event” contains donation lists, flash previews and all current information.