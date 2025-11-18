Shaw Local

Sterling’s Bryce Kooy bowls a 679: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

By Drake Lansman

Boys bowling

Sterling 3,006, Erie-Prophetstown 2,520: Sterling’s Bryce Kooy rolled a 679 high series in the win. Preston Near (569) and Phelix Cervantez (526) also bowled well in the win. Brice Howell led E-P with a 491 and Jaqin Glines was next with a 423.

Girls basketball

Pecatonica 57, Polo 29: Polo’s Cam Jones had 11 points, five steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block to open the season. Jones was 8 of 9 at the line. Elsa Monaco added six points and two assists for the Marcos. Korah Noud scored 30 points for the Indians.

West Carroll 50, South Beloit 45: Avery Mangler and Justus Denomy each scored 10 points for the Thunder to open the season on the road.

