United Way of Lee County celebrates Downtown Dolly Stampede, bringing free books to local children

Over 40 participants turned out in their best Dolly-inspired outfits to raise awareness and funding for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program on Saturday, Nov. 8 in Dixon. United Way of Lee County serves as the official local program partner for the Imagination Library. (Photo Provided By United Way of Lee County)

United Way of Lee County is celebrating the success of its inaugural Downtown Dolly Stampede, held Saturday, Nov. 8, in downtown Dixon.

Despite the chilly weather, more than 40 enthusiastic participants turned out in their best Dolly-inspired outfits to raise awareness and funding for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, now available to children in Lee County.

The event invited families, friends and Dolly fans alike to stroll through downtown, complete a festive half-mile awareness walk and enjoy a downtown scavenger hunt. Each registration for the Downtown Dolly Stampede helped sponsor one child in Lee County to receive a full year of free books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

United Way of Lee County serves as the official local program partner for the Imagination Library, meaning the organization is responsible for enrolling families and covering the cost of books for participating children. At $30 a child a year, community members and businesses can make a lasting impact by helping sponsor local children. Those wishing to donate can mail contributions to United Way of Lee County, P.O. Box 382, Dixon, IL, 61021.

Registration for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is now open. All children from birth to age 5 living in Lee County are eligible to receive one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month, mailed directly to their home at no cost to families. Parents and caregivers can register their children online at ImaginationLibrary.com.

For more about the program or future events, visit United Way of Lee County’s website at unitedwayofleecounty.org or call 815-284-3339.