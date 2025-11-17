Morrison theater group performs holiday movie favorite 1940s radio style

Fans of the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” are in for a double treat the first weekend in December when the Morrison Music Theater Association performs the radio version of the show.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, the MMTA theater members will turn the stage of Crossroads Community Church, 300 W. South St. in Morrison, into the WBFR radio station in New York City in the year 1942. Back in the days of radio, broadcasts were performed in front of a live studio audience, which provided applause, laughter and various reactions to enhance the listening pleasure.

The cast performed commercials for comical products that aren’t around anymore. Another enhancement was the Foley artist who added a wide variety of sound effects. While these performances won’t actually be broadcasted on the radio, you will become the live studio audience members, getting a chance to experience a piece of American history.

This year a special twist will be added. The Friday night performance will be offering an all adult cast, while the Saturday afternoon show will be performed by kids (plus the Foley, keyboard player and stage manager). Folks may want to see both versions and double their fun.

There is no charge for either show, but a $10 for adult and $5 for student donation is suggested. Light refreshments will be offered, and there might just be some Christmas carol singing going on. Audience members are welcome to dress in 1940s attire.