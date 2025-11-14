Three Sauk Valley Skyhawks earn all-region

Local college volleyball

Three Sauk Valley players earn all-region: The NJCAA All-Region 4 team for District B was announced as three Skyhawks were recognized on the 17-player team. Leading the way for Sauk Valley was Kenna Wubbena, who was a first-team selection and also an All-American candidate.

Kailee Williams was also a first-team selection for the Skyhawks, while Maggie Richetta was a second-team selection.

Williams leads the team with 3.34 kills per set and 3.8 points per set. Her 438 kills are 12th in the league. Wubbena leads the team with 49 aces and is second with 2.93 kills per set, 308 digs and 3.5 points per set. Richetta’s .356 hitting percentage and 19 blocks lead the Skyhawks.

The Skyhawks (29-12) open the NJCAA DII National Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at noon against Davidson-Davie.