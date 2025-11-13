Sterling man arrested in connection with Oct. 30 Sterling shooting where a resident was shot

Robert Bellows Jr., 36, is being held in the Whiteside County Jail on multiple weapons charges in connection with an Oct. 30, 2025, shooting in Sterling. (Photo Provided By Sterling Police Department)

A Sterling man was arrested on multiple weapons charges on Tuesday in connection with an Oct. 30 shooting that injured a resident in that city.

Robert Bellows Jr., 36, is being held in the Whiteside County Jail on one count of reckless conduct, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of burglary, according to a news release from the Sterling Police Department.

The charges stem from a report of gunshots in the 500 block of East Avenue in Sterling that the Sterling police were dispatched to at about 10:22 p.m., Oct. 30. When officers arrived, they found a resident who was shot, and an investigation was initiated by Sterling police detectives, according to a news release.

“All evidence shows this to be an isolated incident and no persons were injured,” the release said.

As a result of that investigation, on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at Bellows’ residence on Second Avenue in Sterling by Sterling police officers, Illinois State Police Criminal Investigation Division agents, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the ISP SWAT Team members. Evidence supporting Bellows’ arrest was found in his home, according to the release.

Police are planning on making additional arrests in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Bellows is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing at 1 p.m., Friday, court records show.