Rock Falls’ Merrill School students learn about veterans

Students color in pictures for the Valor Support Project on Monday, Nov. 10, at Merrill School in Rock Falls. The project helps raise money and awareness for veterans in need. (Alex T. Paschal)

Students at Merrill School in Rock Falls spent their school day Monday, Nov. 10, learning about veterans and the sacrifices they have made in service to the country.

Students color in pictures for the Valor Support Project Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at Merrill School in Rock Falls. The project helps raise money and awareness for veterans in need.

The students made crafts, learned the meaning behind the folds of the flag and were educated on programs such as the Valor Support Project and The Honor Flight on the day before Veterans Day.

Students were also tasked to ask questions of the speakers and record their answers on worksheets.

State Sen. Li Arellano, Valor Support Project director Floyd Dunn and veteran Derik LeBarron were just a few of the speakers who attended Monday’s recognition.