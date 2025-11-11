Dixon’s Christmas Walk is Dec. 5

Santa stops to visit youngsters at the tree lighting for Dixon’s Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Mark Friday, Dec. 5, on the calendar.

The annual Christmas Walk is one of Discover Dixon’s premier holiday traditions, celebrating over 35 years of bringing festive cheer to the community.

The night’s agenda:

The tree lighting ceremony

Horse-drawn wagon rides

Free photos with Santa

Carolers and the Dixon Municipal Band

… and so much more holiday fun downtown

It’s a can’t-miss Dixon tradition that brings families, friends and neighbors together for a night of magic and community spirit.

The event is presented by Sauk Valley Collision, Ken Nelson Auto Group and Hicks Insurance.