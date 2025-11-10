Culver’s of Rock Falls continues partnership with Whiteside County Honor Flight for Veterans Day

The World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. is among the sites viewed during an Honor Flight. (Charlene Bielema)

Visit Culver’s of Rock Falls from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, and a percentage of sales will be donated to Whiteside County Honor Flight.

Culver’s of Rock Falls and Whiteside County Honor Flight have partnered on Veterans Day for the past seven years. Join them in honoring the living men and women who have sacrificed and served by dining in, visiting the drive-thru or ordering online Tuesday. Free scoops of custard will be offered to veterans.

While dining in, families are encouraged to write a thank you letter to a veteran. These letters will be shared with the veterans who participate in the Honor Flight’s visit to Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight celebrates veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at the nation’s memorials. Donations make it possible to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., at no cost every year.