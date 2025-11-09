Sterling-Rock Falls historical society to host ‘Solomon Seeley and the Presidential Election’ presentation

Early November has long been election time throughout the nation’s history.

The story of “Solomon Seeley and the Presidential Election” will be presented by Mary Beth Dombroski at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society’s meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

There have long been election difficulties, even in 1836.

Dombroski is president of the Whiteside County Genealogists and has a lifelong interest in family and local history. She worked for the Whiteside County Farm Bureau for many years and has learned a great deal of Whiteside County lore in that time.

The meeting will be at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling. Everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served afterward.