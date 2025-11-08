Festival of Trees begins Nov. 9 in Rock Falls

Ali Winters of Sterling decorates a white tree with an appropriate winter theme Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at the Festival of Trees. This year's Festival of Trees begins Sunday, Nov. 9, at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

The 36th annual Festival of Trees celebration will begin this weeekend at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls.

The celebration will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov. 9-15.

This cherished event brings the community together to support Rock River Hospice & Home through a week filled with holiday magic, including the Country Store, crafts, live entertainment, silent auctions, raffles and beautifully decorated trees and table settings.

The Festival of Trees is a beloved community event in which businesses and individuals donate unique items to be auctioned during the festival, raising significant funds to support the Rock River Hospice & Home’s mission.

Festival of Trees is Rock River Hospice & Home’s largest fundraiser, and directly benefits the patients and families it serves. As a non-profit organization, it relies on the generosity of businesses, organizations and individuals in the community, along with the vital support it receives from United Way funding. Every contribution – whether time, talent, or treasure – helps Rock River Hospice & Home continue providing compassionate care to terminally ill patients and their families.

For more information or to make a donation, call 815-625-3858 or visit facebook.com/rockriverhospiceandhome.