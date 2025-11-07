Rock Falls Tourism announces Halloween house decorating contest winners

Dave Oredean holds up his pumpkin award for Best Themed in the 2025 Halloween House Decorating Contest sponsored by Rock Falls Tourism. (Photo Provided By Rock Falls Tourism)

Rock Falls Tourism wrapped up its fourth annual Halloween house decorating contest.

All the participating homes did a fantastic job, according to organizers. This year’s decorations were creative, spooky and the voting was incredibly close, with the community casting over 400 votes.

Congratulations to winners:

Best Themed: Dave and Penny Ordean, 3305 Rock Drive, Rock Falls

Most Scariest: Shannon Claudin, 624 Marsha Lane, Rock Falls

Shannon Claudin won the award for Most Scariest House in the 2025 Halloween House Decorating Contest sponsored by Rock Falls Tourism. (Photo Provided By Rock Falls Tourism)

Rock Falls Tourism sends out thanks to everyone who participated and helped make Rock Falls a frightfully-fun place to be this Halloween.

A look at Dave and Penny Oredean's house that won the award for Best Themed in the 2025 Halloween House Decorating Contest sponsored by Rock Falls Tourism. (Photo Provided By Rock Falls Tourism)

For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, by emailing director@visitrockfalls.com or calling 815-622-1106.