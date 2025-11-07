Rock Falls Tourism announces Halloween house decorating contest winners

Rock Falls Tourism wrapped up its fourth annual Halloween house decorating contest.
All the participating homes did a fantastic job, according to organizers. This year’s decorations were creative, spooky and the voting was incredibly close, with the community casting over 400 votes.
Congratulations to winners:
- Best Themed: Dave and Penny Ordean, 3305 Rock Drive, Rock Falls
- Most Scariest: Shannon Claudin, 624 Marsha Lane, Rock Falls
Rock Falls Tourism sends out thanks to everyone who participated and helped make Rock Falls a frightfully-fun place to be this Halloween.
For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, by emailing director@visitrockfalls.com or calling 815-622-1106.